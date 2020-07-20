RIP to the legendary Moonyeenn Lee

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:08
SARS lets you claim home office costs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Matthew Haddon - Director at Simple Tax - Tax Consultants
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Unfair Game, by Michael Ashcroft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lord Michael Ashcroft - British businessman, author and philanthropist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Herschel Jawitz on money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Herschel Jawitz - CEO at Jawitz Properties
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Court orders Basic Education Dept to feed 9 million hungry schoolchildren Faranaaz Veriava, head of The Education Rights Programme at Section27 explains the ruling. 20 July 2020 5:52 PM
It's not just the liquor industry that's negatively affected by the alcohol ban There are many people affected by the alcohol ban, not just the alcohol and restaurant industries. Emma King, founder of the Frida... 20 July 2020 5:24 PM
[VIDEO] Eskom suspends operations in Khayelitsha after service vehicle torched Eskom says it has suspended operations in Khayelitsha, Cape Town with immediate effect. 20 July 2020 3:51 PM
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell
Nomvula Mokonyane before Zondo says 'Agrizzi's statements smack of hatred' EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane describes what former environmental affairs minister, Nomvula Mokonyane said. 20 July 2020 1:13 PM
[PHOTO] Restaurant manager fined R1,500 at 9.07pm for breaking curfew TMC restaurant manager in Struisbaai was dropping staff off after work when she was pulled over and fined under lockdown rules. 20 July 2020 11:04 AM
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell
Security guards trained to handle mask altercations, says industry body The Security Association of South Africa (Sasa) says its members have been trained to handle confrontation over masks-wearing. 20 July 2020 1:46 PM
SA govt repeals drought disaster declaration, Agri SA says farmers need lifeline The government has been criticised for ending the national state of disaster that was declared in relation to South Africa's droug... 19 July 2020 10:53 AM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
RIP to the legendary Moonyeenn Lee

RIP to the legendary Moonyeenn Lee

20 July 2020 1:14 PM

Guest : Roberta Durrant | Tv Film Producer



South Africans are paying tribute to casting director and agent Moonyeenn Lee, who died

due to complications caused by the coronavirus. She passed away on Sunday morning in

Johannesburg.

 

Moonyeenn Lee's 47 years in the film industry earned her a formidable reputation.


Not just Chocolate Log - more sweet treats to be discontinued this year`

20 July 2020 1:16 PM

Guest : Zumi Njongwe | Marketing director for ESAR (East and Southern Africa) at Nestle                                           South Africa|

There maybe opportunities to get foot in the door with affordable housing but...

20 July 2020 1:11 PM

Guest : Moeshfieka Botha | Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt                                                Advisors|



Is now the 'right' time to invest in property? Could first-time home buyers be in luck?

 

Although the current property market is unpredictable due to uncertainty brought on by

the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and related lockdown, the rare combination of a

record low repo rate and a very bearish market is affording first-time buyers an

opportunity to get into the market, according to Yael Geffen, CEO of Lew Geffen Sotheby's

International Realty in a recent article on News24.

State Security Agency is taking threats made by ISIS against South Africa 'very seriously'

20 July 2020 1:08 PM

Guest : John Stupart



The State Security Agency (SSA) has opted to "err on the side of caution" with regards to

a threat radical militant group ISIS made against South Africa over its role in dealing with

insurgency in the north of Mozambique.

 

State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo telling News24 the country's intelligence services

were having sleepless nights over the threat and was taking it seriously.

Schools face closure as teachers’ unions push for classrooms to be shut

20 July 2020 1:01 PM

Guest : Jonavin Rustin | Provincial Secretary at South African Democratic Teachers Union                                           (SADTU)

The Basic Education Department and Teachers unions have been locked in meetings this weekend.
This has the two groups try to reach a compromise about what to do with the rest fo the academic year.
Grade R, six, seven, 11, and 12 learners are back at school. Or are they.
Abseenteeism appears rife as parents refused to put their children's lives at risk with the coronavirus. 
Reported in the City Press newspaper at the weekend. Government might consider closing schools for two to four weeks at the end of this month in a concession to teacher trade unions, which are pushing for full closure as the country hits the peak of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic
Government has so far been resisting the calls by unions and parent bodies to close schools, arguing that pupils were at less risk of being infected and that the recovery rate of younger people was high. 

Recommended isolation time for Covid-19 patients reduced from 14 to 10 days

20 July 2020 12:55 PM

Guest : Prof Pierre Durand

The isolation period for patients confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 has been reduced from 14 days to 10 days, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has announced.
 
The shortened period is in line with guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation based on global studies which have recently been conducted.
 
In a press briefing on Friday evening, Mkhize said most COVID-19 patients are no longer infectious after a certain amount of time. 

SECURITY GUARDS TRAINED TO HANDLE CONFRONTATIONS OVER MASKS

20 July 2020 12:50 PM

Guest : Tony Botes | National Administrator at Security Association Of Sa|

As we adapt to a new normal so too are other industries.
Over the past weeks, shopping centres, and other public places have had to be stricter as to who they allow into their stores - particular those who are not wearing masks - as per government regulation. 
On this show, and others we've had people calling into this show at how they've had to confront other shoppers for not wearing masks. 
The Security Association of South Africa has sad that its guards had been trained to handle any confrontation, including arguments and fights, that broke out over the wearing of masks. 

Mokonyane responds to Agrizzi claims at state capture inquiry

20 July 2020 12:45 PM

Guest : Nthakoana Ngatane

Former Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane is set to appear before the Zondo Commission today. 
She's expected to answer to allegations that she received bribes from Bosasa. 
Last year, former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi revealed that Mokonyane had received a monthly bribe of R50,000 between 2002 and 2016 to quash an SIU probe into corruption at the company.
 
Agrizzi also revealed that Mokonyane received lavish gifts from Bosasa which included chicken braai packs and cases of expensive whiskey. Her home also had security upgrades and electric faults fixed.

Covid-19 by the numbers - nationally

20 July 2020 12:27 PM

Guest : Mia Lindeque | Reporter at EWN |

Our focus continues on the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
South Africa, as a country, hurtling up the charts in the number of infectious cases, globally. 

New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'

17 July 2020 1:56 PM

The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath.

Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell

Business Opinion Politics

Lost your job? Here is how to manages your finances while you look for work

Lifestyle

[VIDEO] Eskom suspends operations in Khayelitsha after service vehicle torched

Local

Pay rises for civil servants amid crisis are unjust, says govt

20 July 2020 6:52 PM

Eskom raises virus concerns over people who ‘surround’ technicians on duty

20 July 2020 6:43 PM

'Alert the world': Zim journo behind bars after speaking out on corruption

20 July 2020 6:41 PM

