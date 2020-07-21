SA Agri Initiative: fight for wine sales in court

Guest : Professor Talita Greyling



Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, governments have implemented lockdown regulations to curb the spread of the virus. Though lockdowns do minimise the physical damage of the virus, there are substantial damage to populations happiness, well-being and livelihoods.



Wellbeing Economist, Professor Talita Greyling from the University of Johannesburg) has the latest update on the happiness losses in several countries across the globe.



The researchers used special models (known as Difference-in-Difference econometric modelling strategies) to study the diversity of countries and their individual lockdown regulations, the impact of a lockdown on citizens and by how much the happiness and wellbeing in three very diverse countries (South Africa, New Zealand, Australia) would decrease.

