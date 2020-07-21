The Africa Report

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:10
Mental health under lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr. Roger Meyer - CEO at Kenilworth Clinic
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Keenan Ahrends
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Keenan Ahrends
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
UCT: "Smoking and Quitting Behaviour in Lockdown South Africa": Results from a second survey
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Corné van Walbeek - Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:40
Powerships to offer solution to load shedding crisis?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 15:50
Noordhoek women's innovative meal bags have provided over 100,000 meals during lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracy Le Roux
Today at 16:10
Brackengate, WC’s 3rd field hospital, opens
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Barry Smith - Clinical manager
Today at 16:20
Consumers retain the right to choose their pharmacy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jackie Maimin - Pharmacist and CEO at Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA)
Today at 16:55
Think before you say "close schools".
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jolene Ostendorf - Deputy Principal: LSEN at Hillcrest Primary School (the KZN one)
Today at 17:05
The ethics of deliberately infecting volunteers.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Keymanthri Moodley
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with Nedbank and CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
COVID-19 promotes innovative HIV service delivery in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonathan Euvrard - Epidemiologist, University of Cape Town
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - Online Learning
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Clare Searle - Deputy Head of Academics and Innovation at Somerset College
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
'Wine is an agricultural product that contains alcohol' CEO at SAAI Francois Rossouw says they are heading to court to get the distribution and sale of alcohol in restaurants lifted. 21 July 2020 1:21 PM
'In South Africa right now children are starving, eating wild plants to survive' "Children are, literally, starving," says Mandy Wiener. "That should be the barometer by which to measure the government." 21 July 2020 1:19 PM
Thulas Nxesi second minister hospitalised for Covid-19 Minister Gwede Mantashe was admitted to hospital on Monday and now labour minister Thulas Nxesi is also being monitored in hospita... 21 July 2020 11:18 AM
SAPS boosts station inspections to ensure Covid-19 safety protocols in place SAPS national spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo responds to Popcru claims that station commanders are not following protocols. 21 July 2020 10:43 AM
Teacher unions to meet with Education Minister before school reopening decision Professional Educators Union's Ben Machipi says the document from all the unions on school reopening is being taken to Cabinet. 21 July 2020 8:31 AM
Eskom won't attend to power faults in Khayelitsha or Mfuleni until it's safe Eskom has withdrawn operations in parts of Khayelitsha and Mfuleni following two violent incidents on Monday. 21 July 2020 12:11 PM
'Property prices are falling. Cut rentals to hold on to existing tenants' South Africa has become poorer, says property economist Erwin Rode. If you force a tenant out, who will you replace her with? 21 July 2020 9:31 AM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa's cruel 'canned lion' industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax. 20 July 2020 7:11 PM
Kieno Kammies makes guest appearance on Arendsvlei CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies will feature in Tuesday night's episode of the Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on kykNET (DStv Chann... 20 July 2020 5:00 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It's fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World's Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial... 18 July 2020 12:39 PM
UK accuses Russia of hacking into organisations doing Covid-19 vaccine research Dr Jack Watling from RUSI examines whether the Russian hacking accusations are credible. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low. 16 July 2020 11:53 AM
Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says there is a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures. 15 July 2020 12:20 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its "Hunger Virus" report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It's official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
'Twitter has become toxic' - News24 boss Adriaan Basson retires from tweeting News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says he'll no longer contribute to Twitter conversations. Here's why. 21 July 2020 11:13 AM
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants. 17 July 2020 12:06 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

21 July 2020 1:06 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

TB HIV Care launches Care Fund on Mandela Day to support under-resourced community health workers

21 July 2020 1:08 PM

Guest : Simone Van Willingh | Public-private Partnership Coordinator at TB HIV Care

Our community health workers are the backbone of health services at community level. 
During the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been them who have carried their communities, showing tremendous bravery by going door-to-door to different households to implement screenings & educational awareness.  Unfortunately, some workers have themselves been left vulnerable due to lack of proper resources. 
This past Mandela Day, they have been honoured as NPO TB HIV Care launched a ‘Care Fund’ for healthcare workers that seeks to fund initiatives that would minimise their exposure to such dangers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest research into SA's happiness index under lock down

21 July 2020 12:48 PM

Guest : Professor Talita Greyling

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, governments have implemented lockdown regulations to curb the spread of the virus. Though lockdowns do minimise the physical damage of the virus, there are substantial damage to populations happiness, well-being and livelihoods. 
 
Wellbeing Economist, Professor Talita Greyling from the University of Johannesburg) has the latest update on the happiness losses in several countries across the globe. 
 
The researchers used special models (known as Difference-in-Difference econometric modelling strategies) to study the diversity of countries and their individual lockdown regulations, the impact of a lockdown on citizens and by how much the happiness and wellbeing in three very diverse countries (South Africa, New Zealand, Australia) would decrease. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stranded on ships, 200 000 seafarers struggle in virus limbo globally

21 July 2020 12:44 PM

Guest : Sobantu Tilayi |Acting CEO of the South African Maritime Safety Authority |

Travel restrictions imposed by governments around the world have created significant hurdles to the shipping industry, not only cargo ships, but cruise ships, as well. 
Seafarers typically work for six to eight months at a stretch before disembarking and flying back to their home countries, with new crews taking their place. But as Covid-19 whipped around the world and paralysed international travel, that was suddenly impossible. 
Hundreds of thousands of seafarers are finding themselves stranded at sea, sometimes for over a year, and with no end in sight, as a result of COVID-19 travel restrictions. The uncertainty and long spells away from home are taking a heavy mental toll. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fraudulent relief claims spread rapidly around the world during COVID-19

21 July 2020 12:39 PM

Guest : Johan Botes | Partner at Baker & Mckenzie |

Businesses and individuals around the world have been exposed to substantial legal and reputational risks by submitting overreaching or fraudulent claims to relief schemes, set up by governments to alleviate the impact of COVID-19. 

A spate of government investigations into COVID-19 relief applications in SA mirrors a similar trend in governments across the world, 
Investigating agencies like the Hawks, Special Investigating Unit, and the Auditor General say they're already investigating covid-related fraud. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Agri Initiative: fight for wine sales in court

21 July 2020 12:25 PM

Guest : Francois Rossouw | CEO at South African Agri Intiative (SAAI)

The Southern African Agri Initiative (SAAI) is heading to court over the ban on alcohol sales. 

Just over a week ago, the president reimposed the ban to free up ICU hospital beds for COVDID-19 patients.
Agri Western Cape said that the initial ban on sales resulted in losses of more than R3 billion in the wine industry alone. 

The SAAI said that it would approach the Northern Gauteng High Court on 18 August in a bid to have the ban on the sale and consumption of wine in restaurants set aside. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 impact on SA governance & civil service

21 July 2020 12:19 PM

Guest : Sanusha Naidu |

The Presidency announcing this morning Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has been hospitalised with Covid-19.
He follows minerals Minister Gwede Mantasha who was admitted yesterday. 
Already three of the country's nine premiers have tested positive and recovered.
As well as Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula has also come out of isolation. 
Covid-19 could have an impact on government, as well as governance.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Not just Chocolate Log - more sweet treats to be discontinued this year`

20 July 2020 1:16 PM

Guest : Zumi Njongwe | Marketing director for ESAR (East and Southern Africa) at Nestle                                           South Africa|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

RIP to the legendary Moonyeenn Lee

20 July 2020 1:14 PM

Guest : Roberta Durrant | Tv Film Producer



South Africans are paying tribute to casting director and agent Moonyeenn Lee, who died

due to complications caused by the coronavirus. She passed away on Sunday morning in

Johannesburg.

 

Moonyeenn Lee's 47 years in the film industry earned her a formidable reputation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

There maybe opportunities to get foot in the door with affordable housing but...

20 July 2020 1:11 PM

Guest : Moeshfieka Botha | Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt                                                Advisors|



Is now the 'right' time to invest in property? Could first-time home buyers be in luck?

 

Although the current property market is unpredictable due to uncertainty brought on by

the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and related lockdown, the rare combination of a

record low repo rate and a very bearish market is affording first-time buyers an

opportunity to get into the market, according to Yael Geffen, CEO of Lew Geffen Sotheby's

International Realty in a recent article on News24.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Property prices are falling. Cut rentals to hold on to existing tenants'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'In South Africa right now children are starving, eating wild plants to survive'

Business Opinion Politics Local

So which chocolate bars will be discontinued? Nestlé SA sets the record straight

Local Lifestyle

Study: Smokers try to quit as illegal cigarette prices surge 250% under lockdown

21 July 2020 1:49 PM

21 July 2020 1:49 PM

UK govt should probe any Russian interference in 2016 Brexit poll: lawmakers

21 July 2020 1:28 PM

21 July 2020 1:28 PM

Govt officials who've tested positive for COVID-19

21 July 2020 1:10 PM

21 July 2020 1:10 PM

