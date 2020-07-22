Foreign investment in SA restaurant

Guest : Chilles Blanc | Co-founder at The Esus-Group|
Lockdown regulations have become long and severe for the Restaurant and Bar Industry in SA.
The Esus-Group (international hospitality group) recently decided to carry-out an online survey of 221 restaurants operating throughout the country to assess the reopening of the industry from a business perspective. (The survey was done before the announcement of Sunday 12 July)
Guest : Yashmita Bhana | Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group|
The President of South Africa has proclaimed that the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPI Act or POPIA) commences on 1 July 2020.
This means that you have 12 months from that date to comply with POPIA.
So now that POPIA is here – what happens next?
Guest : Estelle Ellis | Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen|
Guest : Ndithini Thyido | Chairperson at Khayelitsha Development Forum|
Guest : Debbie Budlender
Guest : Sello Hatang | Chief Executive at Nelson Mandela Foundation
Guest : Neeshan Bolton, Executive Director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation|
In 1963, Mlangeni stood alongside Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Govan Mbeki, Raymond Mahlaba, Ahmed Kathrada, Lionel Bernstein, James Kantor and Dennis Goldberg in the Supreme Court on charges of sabotage and planning to embark on guerilla warfare for the purpose of violent revolution against the apartheid government.
All the men, except Bernstein — who was released, rearrested, released on bail and then fled into exile — were found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment.
Guest : Pippa Green | Author of 'Choice not Fate: The Life and Times of Trevor Manuel’ and Journalist who works for the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (SALDRU) at University of Cape Town (UCT)
ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni has died aged 95.
Mlangeni was admitted to 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria on Tuesday following an abdominal complaint.
He spent over two decades on Robben Island after he was convicted at the Rivonia Treason trial in 1964.
Mlangeni was the last remaining Rivonia Trialist
President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his sincere condolences to the Mlangeni family as well as the friends, comrades and associates of the struggle hero countrywide and internationally.
Guest : Simone Van Willingh | Public-private Partnership Coordinator at TB HIV Care
Our community health workers are the backbone of health services at community level.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been them who have carried their communities, showing tremendous bravery by going door-to-door to different households to implement screenings & educational awareness. Unfortunately, some workers have themselves been left vulnerable due to lack of proper resources.
This past Mandela Day, they have been honoured as NPO TB HIV Care launched a ‘Care Fund’ for healthcare workers that seeks to fund initiatives that would minimise their exposure to such dangers.
Guest : JJ Cornish