Inconsistent govt communications

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:20
Can you be evicted during alert level 3 of lockdown?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nanandi Albers
Guests
Nanandi Albers
125
Today at 13:32
Greener Living - Fortis X produces greener alternative to the plastic water bttle
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nick de Beer
Nick de Beer alternative
Guests
Nick de Beer
Nick de Beer alternative
125
Today at 13:45
Greener Living - face masks made from Recycled Plastic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Robyn Smith
Guests
Robyn Smith
125
Today at 14:10
Personal Finance - what to do if you can't keep up with your car repayments?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sarah Nicholson - Commercial Manager for JustMoney
Guests
Sarah Nicholson - Commercial Manager for JustMoney
125
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Riley G
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Riley Giandhari
Guests
Riley Giandhari
125
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
Femicide in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nachama Brodie - Author
Guests
Nachama Brodie - Author
125
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 15:50
Tourism industry in dire straits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brett Gehren - CEO of Isibindi Africa
Guests
Brett Gehren - CEO of Isibindi Africa
125
Today at 16:20
Alcohol industry seeks deferment of R5bn in excise tax due to renewed ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibani Mngadi - Spokesperson at South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)
Guests
Sibani Mngadi - Spokesperson at South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)
125
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:05
Discrepancy between reported number of Covid-19 fatalities and excess deaths
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
125
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk and Nedbank
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:46
The Men Who Speak Gayle
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Brukman
Guests
Andrew Brukman
125
Today at 18:09
SARB slashes repo rate by .25%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Miyelani Maluleke - Economist at Absa
Lungisa Fuzile - CEO at Standard Bank SA
Guests
Miyelani Maluleke - Economist at Absa
Lungisa Fuzile - CEO at Standard Bank SA
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
125
Today at 19:08
Keep Good Company is an experience design lab and acadamy aiming to drive behavioural change for business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michal Luptak - Founder at Keep Good Company
Guests
Michal Luptak - Founder at Keep Good Company
125
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up