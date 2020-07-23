Another rate cut may be on the cards as SARB ponders recession

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:20
Can you be evicted during alert level 3 of lockdown?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nanandi Albers
Today at 13:32
Greener Living - Fortis X produces greener alternative to the plastic water bttle
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nick de Beer
Nick de Beer alternative
Today at 13:45
Greener Living - face masks made from Recycled Plastic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Robyn Smith
Today at 14:10
Personal Finance - what to do if you can't keep up with your car repayments?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sarah Nicholson - Commercial Manager for JustMoney
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Riley G
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Riley Giandhari
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Femicide in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nachama Brodie - Author
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Tourism industry in dire straits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brett Gehren - CEO of Isibindi Africa
Today at 16:20
Alcohol industry seeks deferment of R5bn in excise tax due to renewed ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibani Mngadi - Spokesperson at South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Discrepancy between reported number of Covid-19 fatalities and excess deaths
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk and Nedbank
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
The Men Who Speak Gayle
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Brukman
Today at 18:09
SARB slashes repo rate by .25%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Miyelani Maluleke  - Economist at Absa
Lungisa Fuzile - CEO at Standard Bank SA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
Keep Good Company is an experience design lab and acadamy aiming to drive behavioural change for business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michal Luptak - Founder at Keep Good Company
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
Parliament hears from unions fighting to save jobs at the SABC Last month the SABC announced it was beginning a process which could lead to the retrenchment of 600 employees... 23 July 2020 12:35 PM
SA records new high in daily Covid-19 deaths South Africa has recorded the highest number of coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period. 23 July 2020 11:12 AM
Cape Town's 212-year-old pub Perseverance is 'calling last rounds' says owner Owner James Charton talks about the heartbreak of shutting South Africa's oldest tavern and the impact on staff. 23 July 2020 8:35 AM
View all Local
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
Alcohol ban: Govt using restaurant industry as scapegoat, says BLSA CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso and tourism consultant Gillian Saunders about the regulations throttling the industry. 22 July 2020 7:17 PM
[UPDATE] Govt says tweet on booze and cigarette bans was "incorrect", deletes it In the latest Twitter mishap, the SA government has backtracked on its statement suggesting that the ban on booze and alcohol woul... 22 July 2020 4:50 PM
View all Politics
Save a job, save a life: Buy - and redeem - a restaurant voucher. Here’s how… "There’s no commission – 100% of the value of the voucher goes to the business," says Dineplan's Greg Whitfield. Can you help? 23 July 2020 9:56 AM
Relief ahead for Constantia Insurance clients with policies 'cancelled' in March Wendy Knowler says the company's now giving effect to court ruling that there was no legal basis for cancelling 1000s of policies. 22 July 2020 8:26 PM
Expect a modest rate cut on Thursday, says Standard Bank chief economist Goolam Ballim on what the SA Reserve Bank is likely to announce after a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, and its reasons. 22 July 2020 7:39 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Groote Schuur staff celebrate Covid-19 patient discharged after 77 days Jubilant staff at Groote Schuur lined the hospital's corridors to celebrate as a Covid-19 pateint was discharged after almost thre... 22 July 2020 3:12 PM
[WATCH] #JobsSaveLives: Desperate waiters, chefs and owners take to the streets It's a matter of life and death, say the thousands of protestors marching under the banner of #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 1:43 PM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well' When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein. 22 July 2020 10:47 AM
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!' Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 11:47 AM
'Cape Town seems overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!' "People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things." 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Another rate cut may be on the cards as SARB ponders recession

Another rate cut may be on the cards as SARB ponders recession

23 July 2020 12:48 PM

Guest : Dr Azar Jammine | Chief Economist at Econometrix|

The SARB’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will on Thursday announce its decision on the repo rate as it ponders the recessions and Covid-19 pandemic fallout. 
Earlier this year, the MPC already cut the repo rate by 275 basis points this year to try and counter the effects of negative growth due to Covid-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began. 


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

The Africa Report

23 July 2020 1:02 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Liverpool wins the title - trophy is delivered

23 July 2020 12:56 PM

Guest : Joe Rimmer | Sports audience editor  at Liverpool Echo (newspaper)|

The moment has come.
After a 30-year wait, Liverpool lifted the Premier League title. 
Jurgen Klopp's side have swept all before them in a breathtaking season like no other. 
And yesterday the Reds lifted the trophy in a special ceremony behind closed doors at Anfield.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CSIR researcher tracking the number

23 July 2020 12:41 PM

Guest : Ridhwaan Suliman | Senior researcher at CSIR|

Research by the Medical Research Council shows South Africans are dying at a much higher rate than expected as Covid-19 continues to spread at a significant pace in at least three provinces.

Excess deaths between 6 May and 14 July topped 17 000, according to the latest research by the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and University of Cape Town's Centre for Actuarial Research.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inconsistent govt communications

23 July 2020 12:37 PM

Guest : Chris Vick |Political communications specialist|

Is the South African government in control of it's Covid Communications?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 by the numbers - nationally

23 July 2020 12:26 PM

Guest : Mia Lindeque | Reporter at EWN|

Our focus continues on the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.  
South Africa has recorded the highest number of coronavirus-linked deaths in a 24-hour cycle, with the Health ministry confirming a staggering 572 fatalities.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Covid-19 a perfect storm for social and political unrest?

23 July 2020 12:22 PM

Guest : Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for                                             Security and Intelligence Praxis|

Over the last few days, Cape Town has been rocked by unrest.
From land invasions. To the looting of stores.
In Kraaifontein yesterday, police were called in to contain a situation there.
It comes as the economic and social effect of the lockdown are now becoming apparent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Police hunt suspects after delft taxi driver shot and killed

23 July 2020 12:18 PM

Guest : Lauren Isaacs | EWN Reporter|

Western Cape police are investigating a shooting in Delft on Wednesday that claimed the life of a man. It’s understood that two gunmen shot and killed a taxi driver at the Eindhoven taxi rank in the morning.
 
The gunmen fled the scene. The motive behind the attack was not yet clear but the area has been plagued by taxi violence in the past.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

POPIA is here – now what?

22 July 2020 1:04 PM

Guest : Yashmita Bhana | Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group|

The President of South Africa has proclaimed that the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPI Act or POPIA) commences on 1 July 2020.   
This means that you have 12 months from that date to comply with POPIA.   
So now that POPIA is here – what happens next?  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Foreign investment in SA restaurant

22 July 2020 12:55 PM

Guest : Chilles Blanc | Co-founder at The Esus-Group|

Lockdown regulations have become long and severe for the Restaurant and Bar Industry in SA. 
The Esus-Group (international hospitality group) recently decided to carry-out an online survey of 221 restaurants operating throughout the country to assess the reopening of the industry from a business perspective. (The survey was done before the announcement of Sunday 12 July)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town's 212-year-old pub Perseverance is 'calling last rounds' says owner

Local Business

Save a job, save a life: Buy - and redeem - a restaurant voucher. Here’s how…

Business Lifestyle

Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

DJ Fresh: I would never ever attempt to silence GBV activists

23 July 2020 12:46 PM

Sello Mlangeni feels robbed of time he could've spent with his dad, Andrew

23 July 2020 12:21 PM

Gauteng govt allocated additional R4bn to battle COVID-19

23 July 2020 12:15 PM

