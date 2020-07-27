CAPE TOWN SHUTDOWN A FLOP

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:23
Tobacco sales ban: Fita to petition SCA as early as next week
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni- Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Chairman
Today at 12:23
FEDSAS: Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on school return dates 'does not constitute law' yet
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Colditz - CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools
Paul Colditz
Today at 12:27
Former police minister Nathi Nhleko testifies at state capture inquiry
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
JEAN BODENSTEIN: KZN's rape-sympathetic Magistrate suspended
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jeanne Bodenstein - Advocacy Coordinator at Rape Crisis
Today at 12:34
Editors, police agree to update agreement on working relationship
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mary Papayya - Media freedom sub-committee chair at South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF)
Today at 12:37
IMF loan ‘no good for SA’ – economist
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Duma Gqubule, an economist and founding director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transfor
Today at 12:37
Khayelitsha residents name informal settlement along N2 highway - Coronavirus & Sanitiser
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thabiso Ngwevu
Today at 12:40
An anthropological take on the CT tradition of historically-connected names (in townships)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Divine Fuh - Lecturer in Social Anthropology at University of Cape Town
Today at 12:41
MALMESBURY PRISON TO REMAIN ON LOCKDOWN FOLLOWING JAILBREAK
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Chrisipin Phiri, Spokesperson - Minister of Justice
Today at 12:45
Nic Dlamini returns to competitive cycling after injury nightmare in the Table Mountain national park
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Douglas Ryder, Team Principal of NTTProCycling World Tour Cycling Team
Today at 12:46
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JERUSALEMA GOES INTERNATIONAL!!!!!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
Legal Talk: why you shouldn’t sign an admission of guilt?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO and founder at Aarya Legal
Maushami Chetty
Today at 12:56
Jerusalema- Master KG: How did it all begin?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:20
Some insurance relief in sight - but companies still want courts to order them to pay
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Today at 13:45
Food - New cookbook Temptations
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prim Reddy
Niranj Pather
Today at 14:10
Unlawful lockdown arrests: What to do if a police officer assaults, threatens or unlawfully arrests you?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chis Smit
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes: Tony Hugget from SA band Gutter
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tony Hugget
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
450,000 firearm owners lose protection from the SAPS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Hood - Industry legal representative at South African Arms and Ammunition Dealers Association
Today at 15:40
Mark Gevisser’s new book, The Pink Line
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Gevisser - Author
Today at 15:50
COVID-19 and Employee Mental Health: The reality behind the rhetoric
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ina Rothmann - MD Afriforte
Today at 16:10
Winnable cases relating to lockdown restrictions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:20
Looking at the future of alcohol in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maurice Smithers
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire - Mini One.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Trumps u-turn on masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Parakilas
Today at 17:20
Claims Africa welcomes interim relief for tourism businesses
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 17:46
“My Miriam Makeba Story” - a show by Simangele Mashazi
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simangele Mashazi - Musician
Today at 18:08
Anglo America Platinum interim results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
Today at 18:12
Santam to pay up R1-billion in urgent relief to policyholders in the hospitality, leisure and non-essential retail services industries
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lizé Lambrechts - CEO at Santam
Today at 18:15
10 Good People can fix SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Cordon - Senior Vice President for Middle East and Africa at Radisson Hotel Group
Today at 19:08
Has the Corona virus burst Airbnb's bubble?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Velma Corcoran - Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chase Purdy - Food journalist and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Saki Macozoma early lessons about money and investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Saki Macozoma - Chairman at Business & Anc National Execut
Latest Local
Gatvol Cape Town 'replay of last one, a lot of panic and very little delivery' Cape Town Mayco member for security JP Smith says he believes this is the end of the Cape Coloured Congress's political ambitions. 27 July 2020 10:51 AM
Kraaifontein protesters fired live bullets at law enforcement, says Mayor Plato The use of police force during peaceful hospitality protests on Friday was wrong says Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato. 27 July 2020 9:02 AM
Protest show that local government is failing the people, says policing expert There have been several protests across CT. Policing expert, Eldred De Klerk, says this goes beyond a police issue. 26 July 2020 1:43 PM
View all Local
SIU says it is tracing, stopping and recovering looted and stolen Covid-19 money SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says being issued the proclamation by the president was key to getting to the bottom of the corruption. 27 July 2020 10:17 AM
CT Mayor and MEC Fritz condemn heavy-handed response to hospitality protest Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato and the Western Cape's Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz both say the police response on Friday was unca... 25 July 2020 1:20 PM
WC govt won't force schools to close says Premier Winde as DA heads to court Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape government will support public schools that want to continue teaching and learning in the... 25 July 2020 11:54 AM
View all Politics
Cape Town has the 3rd-cheapest parking in the world – UK study Only in Delhi and Buenos Aires is it cheaper to park your car, according to a study of 65 major world cities. 24 July 2020 3:39 PM
[WATCH] Cops fire stun grenades, water cannons at protesting restaurant workers It was peaceful until the police came in and started shooting pepper grenades, says Ashleigh Perremore of #ServeUsPlease. 24 July 2020 12:58 PM
Teachers are traumatised. We need that break – SA Democratic Teachers Union "We can't chase the academic year. People don’t consider the work teachers do under normal circumstances," says Mugwena Maluleke. 24 July 2020 9:46 AM
View all Business
Musicians to honour Johnny Clegg in digital tribute concert An all-star lineup of musicians is set to perform at the “Johnny Clegg Digital Tribute Concert” this coming Friday 26 July 2020 2:30 PM
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown. 23 July 2020 9:10 PM
Consumers battling to repay debt despite low interest rate cycle amid lockdown Bruce Whitfield interviews David Hurwitz (Transaction Capital), who says the proposal to ban blacklisting is a bad idea. 23 July 2020 7:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well' When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein. 22 July 2020 10:47 AM
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?' Land invasions, looting, stoning… it’s beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk. 23 July 2020 2:41 PM
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!' Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 11:47 AM
'Cape Town seems overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!' "People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things." 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
View all Opinion

