Gatvol Cape town organiser assesses the day

Guest : Marvin Charles | Metro writer at Cape Argus|



A well known and respected Cape Town musician has been arrested for the rape of a teenage boy.



The 48-year-old man is accused of rape and sexual assault after the 21-year-old Kuils River man, who was 14-years-old at the time of the alleged incident, made a case against the music man.



It's alleged the victim was sexually assaulted between the age of 14 and 20-years-old.

The man appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court today in connection with the rape and sexual assault of a minor.

arrow_forward