We will re-evaluate alcohol ban regularly, Dlamini-Zuma says

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:40
Greener Living Remembering Wildlife Series
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Shem Compion
Margot Raggett - Wildlife photography at Margot Ragget Photography
Today at 14:10
Style and Design
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnikov - Fashion Guru at ...
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Lil Miss Beats
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Maike Watson (Lil Miss Beats)
Today at 15:10
Killer cats
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Robert Simmons
Today at 15:20
Why are ethnic minorities at higher Covid risk?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Robert Simmons
Today at 15:50
ONE HOME, ONE GARDEN – FROM FOOD RELIEF TO FOOD SECURITY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremiah Arries - Chief Director responsible for Farmer Support and Development.
Today at 16:20
Are there any political agenda's in the NCC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman
Today at 17:05
PLAAS: Land reform and the art of government: The role and capacity of the state
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi Institute - director of the Public Affairs Research Institute (PARI)
Today at 17:20
Will we see the booze ban lifted?? with conditions?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 18:09
Anglo American releases results with a focus on iron ore and diamonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Cutifani - CEO at Anglo American
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
Kodak seems to be making a come-back
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Theron - MD at Vestact Asset Management
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - An explanation of Regulation 28 for retirement funds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Customer behaviour has changed through the Covid-19 crisis. How do you codify changes in customer behaviour so that you know you're building the right product and service to meet the right need. Because anecdote won't cut it.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Western Cape Covid-19 infections plateauing, but this is no time for complacency The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, says the province is seeing early signs of a decline in Covid-19 numbers. 30 July 2020 11:52 AM
Legal dagga subscription service...delivered to your door The Cape Cannabis Club, or C3, will send your premium dagga straight to your door - and here's why it is legal. 30 July 2020 10:07 AM
'We are building one District Six with one vision' City is compiling database of people interested in District Six's future says Mayco member for spatial planning Marian Nieuwoudt. 30 July 2020 9:07 AM
View all Local
Diko, Masuku and his wife to face ANC integrity committee over 'tender bonanza' The ANC in Gauteng has resolved that Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, Health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife be subjected t... 30 July 2020 1:13 PM
NLC slams DA claims that it has not accounted for Covid-19 relief funds National Lottery Commission's Ndivhuho Mafela says the statements made by DA's Mathew Cuthbert were factually incorrect. 30 July 2020 8:25 AM
ConCourt rules right to citizenship for kids born outside country with SA parent Court ends 7-year-long battle declaring 4 Africans in the case to be SA citizens says Liesl Muller of Lawyers for Human Rights, 30 July 2020 8:01 AM
View all Politics
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler. 29 July 2020 8:43 PM
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance' The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green. 29 July 2020 7:40 PM
What is a 'death folder' and why is it important to create one? Financial journo Kristia van Heerden says it includes anything from your device passwords to who you'd like to care for your cat. 29 July 2020 6:52 PM
View all Business
Here's how to stop dodgy subscription services from depleting your airtime Unwanted charges on your cell bill? Struggling to unsubscribe from rogue content services that you never signed up for? Here's wha... 29 July 2020 6:44 PM
Kirstenbosch Gardens reopens next week Nature lovers can enjoy the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens once again when the gates reopen from Monday 3 August. 29 July 2020 3:13 PM
How long should you self-isolate or quarantine for? An expert explains There's a difference between isolation and quarantine, though the terms are often used interchangeably. 28 July 2020 7:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
We will re-evaluate alcohol ban regularly, Dlamini-Zuma says

We will re-evaluate alcohol ban regularly, Dlamini-Zuma says

30 July 2020 12:47 PM

Guest : Prof Charles Parry | Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit  at                                                      South African Medical Research Council|


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Peninsula hotel now offers to do your laundry - and even fix your appliances

30 July 2020 1:00 PM

Guest : Chris Godenir | General Manager  at Peninsula Hotel

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

With gyms still closed under COVID lockdown regulations, digital personal training

30 July 2020 12:55 PM

Guest : Derick Du Preez

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emergency mass morgue up and running in Cape Town

30 July 2020 12:52 PM

Guest : Mark van der Heever | Spokesperson  at Provincial Department of Health|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Andile Ramaphosa defends R6m Covid taxi project

30 July 2020 12:39 PM

Guest : Andile  Ramaphosa | Co-founder at SDI Force|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng ANC to refer Masuku, Diko to integrity commission over PPE tender claims

30 July 2020 12:27 PM

Guest : Bones Modise

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MP's demand answers from Ramaphosa over covid-19-related corruption

30 July 2020 12:19 PM

Guest : Babalo Ndenze

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CES, the world’s biggest tech event, is going online only

29 July 2020 1:10 PM

Guest : Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

School kids are doing little learning at home’

29 July 2020 1:06 PM

Guest : Joanne Hardman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Day 3 of former minister Nathi Nhleko appearance at State Capture inquiry

29 July 2020 12:59 PM

Guest : Erin Bates | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Diko, Masuku and his wife to face ANC integrity committee over 'tender bonanza'

Politics

NLC slams DA claims that it has not accounted for Covid-19 relief funds

Local Politics

Legal dagga subscription service...delivered to your door

Local

EWN Highlights

Hlengwa: There should be a full criminal probe into Diko, Masuku allegations

30 July 2020 12:26 PM

Cele says GBV a shameful reflection on men, calls for more action

30 July 2020 12:15 PM

WC Treasury launches report on PPE procurement and expenditure

30 July 2020 11:57 AM

