Child dagga criminality rulings stands up for children's rights.

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:10
Legal Talk - Who qualifies for Legal Aid and what can they do for you?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nolitha Jali
Guests
Nolitha Jali
125
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes- Pura
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Yaseen Begg
Guests
Yaseen Begg
125
Today at 15:10
Are we fighting a losing battle against crime?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Bruce
Guests
David Bruce
125
Today at 15:20
Zimbabwe - is it time for SADC to break ties?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Douglas Coltart
Guests
Douglas Coltart
125
Today at 15:40
Book: Autopsy by Ryan Blumenthal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Blumenthal
Guests
Ryan Blumenthal
125
Today at 16:10
Scientist says we need to rethink alcohol ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray
125
Today at 16:20
Anti-Discrimination Collective calls for SACS School Governing Body to be disbanded.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alexander McLeod
Guests
Alexander McLeod
125
Today at 16:55
Norma Gigaba case postponed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
125
Today at 17:05
Panyaza Lesufi laments ANC being ridiculed on social media
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Guests
Adriaan Basson
125
Today at 17:20
How to beat Covid tender corruption
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch
125
Today at 18:08
SA corporates see "big wahala" in Nigeria as Shoprite exits as well
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
125
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19 - Catering Business sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karen Short - Founder at By Word of Mouth
Guests
Karen Short - Founder at By Word of Mouth
125
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book - 'The Power of Purpose: How to obliterate obstacles and triumph over impossible adversity'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Wright - Entrepreneur and speaker at ...
Guests
Richard Wright - Entrepreneur and speaker at ...
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Vusi Thembekwayo on his money story
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vusi Thembekwayo - Dragon's Den Judge and Entrepreneur at ...
Guests
Vusi Thembekwayo - Dragon's Den Judge and Entrepreneur at ...
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up