Child dagga criminality rulings stands up for children's rights.

Today at 14:10
Legal Talk - Who qualifies for Legal Aid and what can they do for you?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nolitha Jali
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes- Pura
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Yaseen Begg
Today at 15:10
Are we fighting a losing battle against crime?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Bruce
Today at 15:20
Zimbabwe - is it time for SADC to break ties?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Douglas Coltart
Today at 15:40
Book: Autopsy by Ryan Blumenthal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Blumenthal
Today at 16:10
Scientist says we need to rethink alcohol ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray
Today at 16:20
Anti-Discrimination Collective calls for SACS School Governing Body to be disbanded.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alexander McLeod
Today at 16:55
Norma Gigaba case postponed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 17:05
Panyaza Lesufi laments ANC being ridiculed on social media
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Today at 17:20
How to beat Covid tender corruption
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch
Today at 18:08
SA corporates see "big wahala" in Nigeria as Shoprite exits as well
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19 - Catering Business sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karen Short - Founder at By Word of Mouth
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book - 'The Power of Purpose: How to obliterate obstacles and triumph over impossible adversity'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Wright - Entrepreneur and speaker at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Vusi Thembekwayo on his money story
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vusi Thembekwayo - Dragon's Den Judge and Entrepreneur at ...
Latest Local
Auditor-General's office given more teeth to stamp out municipal corruption W Cape AG exec Sharonne Adams says accounting officer can now be liable to pay back monies if corrective measures not implemented. 3 August 2020 1:52 PM
Govt must listen to reasons for land occupation in Kraaifontein - activist NPO Community Advisory Services Linda Phito says people have lost jobs during Covid-19 pandemic and can't afford rentals. 3 August 2020 1:00 PM
Lawyers question why Hawks arrested Norma Gigaba for 'domestic squabble' Norma Gigaba made a brief appearance in the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of malicious damage to property and c... 3 August 2020 12:59 PM
Limpopo's R2.4m tin shack flop 'insulting' says CEO whose tender bid was snubbed Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has come under fire for launching an embarrassing shack settlement, costing R2.4m for 40 shacks, l... 3 August 2020 11:35 AM
'Politicians cannot use Hawks as their own personal security firm' Public Law expert Cathy Powell says Hawks cannot be used to settle domestic spats and the independence of the body is compromised. 3 August 2020 9:16 AM
DBE revises school calendar again Manuel says Naptosa says it gives schools time to focus on reading, maths, and language this year. 3 August 2020 8:40 AM
British American Tobacco SA prepares for court showdown with govt on Wednesday British American Tobacco SA (BAT SA) will be challenging the constitutionality of the tobacco ban in the Western Cape High Court. 2 August 2020 10:42 AM
Does it sound too good to be true? 7 signs that it's a dodgy get-rich-quick scam Consumers have been warned to look out for a rise in Ponzi and pyramid schemes as South Africa faces worsening economic conditions... 1 August 2020 11:38 AM
Meet the winners of Nedbank Business Ignite, entrepreneurs Siyabonga and Hannah Business growth expert Matsi Modise says choosing the winners was not easy as all the top 20 finalists were exceptional. 31 July 2020 11:32 AM
Sam Cowen: Book on Parktown Boys abuse uncovers horror caused by code of silence Broadcaster and author Sam Cowen says her book 'Brutal School Ties' is a story about the devastating impact of a code of silence. 2 August 2020 12:18 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 31 July 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 31 July 2020 5:52 PM
Wesgro CEO criticises ban on 'home-sharing' options for local leisure travel The CEO of Wesgro, the Western Cape tourism, trade and investment promotion agency, says prohibiting 'home-sharing' accommodation... 31 July 2020 12:41 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope. 31 July 2020 12:26 PM
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Child dagga criminality rulings stands up for children's rights.

Child dagga criminality rulings stands up for children's rights.

3 August 2020 12:54 PM

Guest : Karabo Ozah | Director  at Centre For Child Law|


Children who bear the stigma of drug use are often ostracised, kicked out of school or sent to juvenile corrections centres and left to veer further into actual criminality, instead of, with the right kind of help, finding their way back onto the right road and becoming useful members of society.

And child rights campaigners say this is exactly what a groundbreaking High Court ruling to protect the rights of children, intends to do.

Judge Ingrid Opperman of the Gauteng High Court, Joburg, declared sections of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act unconstitutional and invalid where it criminalized the use or possession of cannabis by children.

Many young people’s lives have been radically impacted after they were caught in the possession of cannabis and then went down the justice system. 

But the courts on Friday ruled that children in these kinds of cases should rather be referred to diversion programmes instead. 


Municipal audit shows 72% clean W Cape financial record. How does good forensic accounting help with governance?

3 August 2020 1:07 PM

Guest : Sharonne  Adams | Western Cape Business Executive AG at Auditor-General Of   South Africa|

How does good forensic accounting help with governance? Should politicians be held personally, criminally, and financially liable for corruption and financial mismanagement? 

Sharonne Adams, of the  Auditor-General office in the Western Cape (the only province that leads in the country in terms of clean audits) joins me on the line now to explain

The Public Protector's office inundated with Covid-19 related complaints of conduct & service failure

3 August 2020 12:47 PM

Guest : Oupa Segalwe

The Public Protector's office says it is been inundated with Covid-19 related complaints of conduct and service failure - from several provinces. 

Their spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, says they're looking for answers 

How many people have been arrested for having dop and entjies in their possession?

3 August 2020 12:38 PM

Guest : Brigadier Vish Naidoo

 

How many people have been and arrested for transporting or carrying alcohol and cigarettes in their possession? What do the numbers say? Has there been a decline or spike? 



Brigadier Vish Naidoo shares figures from the South African Police Service (SAPS) now 

Steenhuisen challenges Ramaphosa: Come face MPs on questionable Covid-19 contracts

3 August 2020 12:30 PM

Guest : John Steenhuisen | Leader of the opposition in Parliament |

Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen has challenged President Cyril Ramaphosa and officially asked for an urgent parliamentary debate from the opposition benches. 

He wants Ramaphosa to answer allegations of corruption related to the country's COVID-19 relief fund.

Noma Gigaba appears in court

3 August 2020 12:27 PM

Guest : Veronica Mokhoali

The wife of former cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba’s wife Norma has appeared in the Hatfield Magistrates Court this morning after spending a night in jail. She was arrested on Friday on charges of assault and malicious damage to property. 

But, then why was Norma Gigaba taken into custody by the elite crime-fighting unit, the Hawks? 

EWN Reporter Veronica Mokhoali joins me now from Tshwane

C19 People’s Coalition on uniting people in national day of working class action #C19MassAction

3 August 2020 12:23 PM

This weekend, (Saturday 1st August) saw communities and organisations across the country protest the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Protests took place in townships across Cape Town as well as Wolseley, Tulbagh, Robertson, George, Nelson Mandela Bay, Kouga, Makhanda, Nqamakwe Village, Cofimvaba, Idutywa, Sterkspruit, central Johannesburg, Tembisa, Robertsham, Nigel, Eldorado Park, and Protea South, amongst many others 

Keith Duarte from the C19 People’s Coalition joins me on the line now for feedback on the day  

 

 

Unrest continues in Kraaifontein during land protests

3 August 2020 12:17 PM

What is the reason for the unrest in Kraaifontein? Why are residents protesting over land on the Tygerburg racetrack?

Community activist at NPO Community Advisory Services Linda Phito talks to Lester Kiewit about the land occupations in the Kraaifontein area in Cape Town.

The news week that was with Marcelle Gordon

31 July 2020 1:02 PM

ENCA anchor Marcelle Gordon reflected on the top news stories of the week past with Lester.

The Africa Report

31 July 2020 12:56 PM

Lester spoke to EWN Africa Correspondent JJ Cornish on African news stories from Mali, Zimbabwe and the rest of the continent.

