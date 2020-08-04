City responds to Bloekombos protests

Guest : Karabo Ozah | Director at Centre For Child Law|





Children who bear the stigma of drug use are often ostracised, kicked out of school or sent to juvenile corrections centres and left to veer further into actual criminality, instead of, with the right kind of help, finding their way back onto the right road and becoming useful members of society.



And child rights campaigners say this is exactly what a groundbreaking High Court ruling to protect the rights of children, intends to do.



Judge Ingrid Opperman of the Gauteng High Court, Joburg, declared sections of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act unconstitutional and invalid where it criminalized the use or possession of cannabis by children.



Many young people’s lives have been radically impacted after they were caught in the possession of cannabis and then went down the justice system.



But the courts on Friday ruled that children in these kinds of cases should rather be referred to diversion programmes instead.

