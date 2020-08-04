Was a lack of suitable PPEs responsible for the deaths of several doctors in Gauteng?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Lisa Goldin
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lisa Goldin
Today at 15:20
Eskom and SIU
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter Du Toit - Assistant Editor at News24
Today at 15:40
New plans for CNA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Benjamin Trisk - CEO at CNA
Today at 15:50
Improved port operations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Solly Fourie
Today at 16:10
Blitzboks prepare to return to training
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Powell
Today at 16:20
Lifestyle audits of Western Cape cabinet members
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 16:55
TikTok and Microsoft
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:05
Could authorities do more to pick up on pyramid schemes earlier?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maya Fischer French
Today at 17:20
New 90-minute test for Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wolfgang Preiser
Today at 17:46
Re-release of "Concert for James Philips"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lloyd Ross - Founder at Shifty Records
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Cashbuild acquires the Building Company
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Werner De Jager - CEO at Cashbuild
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – macro geopolitical and economic trends
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Latest Local
CT waiter killed after attempting to stop thieves' getaway car A young waiter at Jakes restaurant in Tokai has died after he chased cellphone thieves who rode over him while fleeing the scene i... 4 August 2020 2:23 PM
W Cape government wants you to rate its response to Covid-19 – can you help? "We need to understand residents’ lived experience of the pandemic," says Mireille Wenger. Is the government doing what it should? 4 August 2020 1:38 PM
City of Cape Town's Malusi Booi: Political agenda behind land invasion protests Human Settlements Mayco Member Malusi Booi national government and SAPS are not assisting the City in resolving the issues. 4 August 2020 1:32 PM
View all Local
'Eskom is under no illusion that we will recover this R4 billion' - Mantshantsha Eskom's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says a 140-page document with all the evidence has been submitted to the High Court. 4 August 2020 11:54 AM
Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa. 3 August 2020 6:27 PM
Zim govt 'clamps down on dissent' after Covid corruption exposés spark protests Zimbabwe is making international headlines as authorities arrest citizens for protesting against alleged corruption by the governm... 3 August 2020 5:13 PM
View all Politics
Digital mortgage originator Mortgage Me ensures you get the lowest interest rate Everything is done electronically – you never have to leave your home, says Mortgage Me’s Andrea Tucker. 4 August 2020 12:59 PM
'Electricity price hike of 10% to 15% coming – whether Nersa appeals or not' Eskom debt servicing costs are "running wild", says Tygue Theron. Increased taxes or tariffs – either way, you and I will pay. 4 August 2020 9:06 AM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Business
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
Here's how much more you'll be paying for fuel come Wednesday South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed. 3 August 2020 3:43 PM
Sam Cowen: Book on Parktown Boys abuse uncovers horror caused by code of silence Broadcaster and author Sam Cowen says her book 'Brutal School Ties' is a story about the devastating impact of a code of silence. 2 August 2020 12:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope. 31 July 2020 12:26 PM
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
View all World
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
Zim govt 'clamps down on dissent' after Covid corruption exposés spark protests Zimbabwe is making international headlines as authorities arrest citizens for protesting against alleged corruption by the governm... 3 August 2020 5:13 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
View all Africa
'Electricity price hike of 10% to 15% coming – whether Nersa appeals or not' Eskom debt servicing costs are "running wild", says Tygue Theron. Increased taxes or tariffs – either way, you and I will pay. 4 August 2020 9:06 AM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Was a lack of suitable PPEs responsible for the deaths of several doctors in Gauteng?

Was a lack of suitable PPEs responsible for the deaths of several doctors in Gauteng?

4 August 2020 12:25 PM

Guest : Simon Hlungwani


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

The Africa Report

4 August 2020 1:03 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Isiphandla pupil free to return to Christian school

4 August 2020 12:58 PM

Guest : Maushami Chetty

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Impact hub CEO cuts salary to assist employees

4 August 2020 12:53 PM

Guest : Lana  Lovasic  | Co-founder at Impact Hub (JHB)|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Election of new mayor on Nelson Mandela Bay council agenda

4 August 2020 12:49 PM

Guest : Ntsikelelo Breakfast | School of Security and African Studies at Stellenbosch                                                           University|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City responds to Bloekombos protests

4 August 2020 12:42 PM

Guest : Malusi Booi | Human Settlements Mayco Member

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape Legislature Covid-19 ad hoc committee want public

4 August 2020 12:37 PM

Guest : Mireille Wenger, Conduct Committee Chairperson Community Safety in the WC|                                          

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Charter operators take #LicenseFeeRefund fight to Durban

4 August 2020 12:18 PM

Guest : Fiona  Brooke-Leggat  | Chair at Private Charter Passenger Association (PCPA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Municipal audit shows 72% clean W Cape financial record. How does good forensic accounting help with governance?

3 August 2020 1:07 PM

Guest : Sharonne  Adams | Western Cape Business Executive AG at Auditor-General Of   South Africa|

How does good forensic accounting help with governance? Should politicians be held personally, criminally, and financially liable for corruption and financial mismanagement? 

Sharonne Adams, of the  Auditor-General office in the Western Cape (the only province that leads in the country in terms of clean audits) joins me on the line now to explain

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Child dagga criminality rulings stands up for children's rights.

3 August 2020 12:54 PM

Guest : Karabo Ozah | Director  at Centre For Child Law|


Children who bear the stigma of drug use are often ostracised, kicked out of school or sent to juvenile corrections centres and left to veer further into actual criminality, instead of, with the right kind of help, finding their way back onto the right road and becoming useful members of society.

And child rights campaigners say this is exactly what a groundbreaking High Court ruling to protect the rights of children, intends to do.

Judge Ingrid Opperman of the Gauteng High Court, Joburg, declared sections of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act unconstitutional and invalid where it criminalized the use or possession of cannabis by children.

Many young people’s lives have been radically impacted after they were caught in the possession of cannabis and then went down the justice system. 

But the courts on Friday ruled that children in these kinds of cases should rather be referred to diversion programmes instead. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

W Cape government wants you to rate its response to Covid-19 – can you help?

Local

[WATCH] Durban beachgoers flee police during lockdown on Sunday

Local

'It's genocide' - Denosa on claims poor quality PPEs led to deaths of doctors

Local

Cape Town waiter killed trying to stop cellphone thieves

4 August 2020 2:15 PM

Hawks return Norma Gigaba’s electronic devices after seizure

4 August 2020 2:07 PM

KZN govt officials implicated in R22m procurement irregularities suspended

4 August 2020 1:57 PM

