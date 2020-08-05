BAT court case begins

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:40
Could the liquor ban be lifted soon?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kurt Moore - CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)
Today at 12:41
Taking a deeper look at KZN Crime stats: What is going on in the province.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Greg Arde Journalist and Author of War Party – How the ANC’s political killing are breaking SA
Today at 12:45
Light SA Red to illuminate CT in an effort to highlight the plight of local event & entertainment industry
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shariff Baker - chair at Technical Production Services Association (TPSA)
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: news round-up & how events can successfully be hosted online
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
SCA tells government to respond to FITA's bid for appeal on tobacco ban by Friday
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni- Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Chairman
Today at 12:56
SA's national parks open for stayovers from next week
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Reynold Thakhuli- SAN Parks National Spokesperson
Today at 13:20
The NSPCA says there's no such thing as ‘ethical’ live sheep exports
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marcelle Meredith
Today at 13:32
Learn to Earn
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Genevieve Kruger
Today at 13:45
Cars with Ciro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jayne Bullen
Today at 15:20
Namibia's missing cigarettes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...
Today at 15:40
Book: "The Pink Line" by Mark Gevisser
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Covid-19: Countries led by women doing better
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melanie Verwoerd - Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist at ...
Today at 16:10
Senior NPA officials who lied are still employed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacques Pauw
Today at 16:20
Vulnerable students and learners struggle to get basic necessities
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Donald
Today at 16:55
Covid-free fitness pods
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Schuyler Vorster
Today at 17:20
National Ventilator Project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Jonas - Project Scientist & Engineer at Ska
Today at 17:46
Madiba shirt factory making masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dylan Rothschild
Today at 18:13
JSE results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Global Health pandemic gives Liberty Holding a bloody nose - R2.2bn interim loss
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Munro - CEO at Liberty
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Could we ever forget this pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Shapeshifter - The story of Afrika Tikkun
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marc Lubner - Group CEO at Afrika Tikkun
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CT businessman creates free-to-use Zoom backdrop in a bid to promote Mother City Ditch the Golden Gate Bridge on Zoom! You can now spruce up your work-from-home backdrop while also putting Cape Town on the map. 5 August 2020 11:23 AM
[WATCH] Motorist eyeballs towed Constantia car, yells '2 fast 4 youuuuuu. Pew!' Motorist films towed sports car that crashed into Constantia restaurant on Tuesday noticing the now-infamous number plate 2fast4u. 5 August 2020 11:18 AM
How to change boys' perception of what it means to be 'a real man' Refilwe speaks to professors Malose Langa and Kopano Ratele about masculinity and raising upstanding men. 5 August 2020 9:52 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] Minister Mkhize Covid-19 update 'we're not out of the woods yet' On Wednesday morning Health Minister Zweli Mkhize delivered an update on the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa. 5 August 2020 7:21 AM
Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA 'You have to wonder, where is leadership in our society now?' Bruce Whitfield interviews the CDE's Ann Bernstein. 4 August 2020 6:49 PM
Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko dismisses SIU moves as 'bad publicity stunt' Former Eskom Group CEO Matshela Koko has scoffed at plans by Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to recoup almost R4 bi... 4 August 2020 5:09 PM
View all Politics
Get cash for your old Samsung, iPhone. Flip Phone collects, pays out instantly You can also buy inexpensive, certified pre-owned phones. Kieno Kammies talks to Flip Phone founder Conor Copas. 5 August 2020 11:59 AM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
View all Business
Easy steps to making craft beer quickly, safely and legally at home Breweries in SA can't sell beer but they can sell wort, a key part of the normal beer-making process. Here's how it works. 5 August 2020 8:58 AM
Digital mortgage originator Mortgage Me ensures you get the lowest interest rate Everything is done electronically – you never have to leave your home, says Mortgage Me’s Andrea Tucker. 4 August 2020 12:59 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope. 31 July 2020 12:26 PM
View all World
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
Zim govt 'clamps down on dissent' after Covid corruption exposés spark protests Zimbabwe is making international headlines as authorities arrest citizens for protesting against alleged corruption by the governm... 3 August 2020 5:13 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
'Electricity price hike of 10% to 15% coming – whether Nersa appeals or not' Eskom debt servicing costs are "running wild", says Tygue Theron. Increased taxes or tariffs – either way, you and I will pay. 4 August 2020 9:06 AM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
BAT court case begins

BAT court case begins

5 August 2020 12:19 PM

As one of Co applicants, Journalist  Melinda Ferguson spoke Lester about the start of the BAT tobacco ban case and how court proceedings went.


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

WC lifestyle audits

5 August 2020 12:38 PM

Western Cape DA leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela and Leader of the opposition in the provincial legislature Cameron Dugmore spoke with Lester on the news that WC lifestyle audits came back clean.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How has the vape industry been affected by the tobacco ban? VPASA responds

5 August 2020 12:22 PM

How has the vape industry been affected by the tobacco ban? Asanda Gcoyi, CEO of VPASA shared her thoughts with Lester.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Have we reached our peak?

5 August 2020 12:15 PM

In a media briefing this morning, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize gave a health update as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic and what government is doing to stop the spread of the pandemic with over 521 000 confirmed infections, EWN reports. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

4 August 2020 1:03 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal talk: Isiphandla-wearing pupil deemed free to return to Christian school

4 August 2020 12:58 PM

Guest : Maushami Chetty

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Impact hub CEO cuts salary to assist employees

4 August 2020 12:53 PM

Guest : Lana  Lovasic  | Co-founder at Impact Hub (JHB)|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Election of new mayor on Nelson Mandela Bay council agenda

4 August 2020 12:49 PM

Guest : Ntsikelelo Breakfast | School of Security and African Studies at Stellenbosch                                                           University|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City responds to Bloekombos protests

4 August 2020 12:42 PM

Guest : Malusi Booi | Human Settlements Mayco Member

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape Legislature Covid-19 ad hoc committee want public

4 August 2020 12:37 PM

Guest : Mireille Wenger, Conduct Committee Chairperson Community Safety in the WC|                                          

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Get cash for your old Samsung, iPhone. Flip Phone collects, pays out instantly

Business Lifestyle

Easy steps to making craft beer quickly, safely and legally at home

Local Lifestyle

[WATCH] Minister Mkhize Covid-19 update 'we're not out of the woods yet'

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa reacts to Beirut blast: SA praying for people of Lebanon

5 August 2020 12:13 PM

Calls for Zim activists to push for reform mounts, despite govt opposition

5 August 2020 11:40 AM

'Cost of tobacco ban outweighs benefit'-Industry challenges ban in WC High Court

5 August 2020 11:11 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA