WC lifestyle audits

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Cigarettes supposedly exported to Namibia are being sold on SA's black market' Former SARS lawyer Telita Snyckers has a theory about why Namibians are struggling to get hold of their preferred SA-made cigarett... 5 August 2020 6:15 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards. 5 August 2020 3:25 PM
View all Local
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted "If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore. 5 August 2020 1:15 PM
How to change boys' perception of what it means to be 'a real man' Refilwe speaks to professors Malose Langa and Kopano Ratele about masculinity and raising upstanding men. 5 August 2020 9:52 AM
[WATCH] Minister Mkhize Covid-19 update 'we're not out of the woods yet' On Wednesday morning Health Minister Zweli Mkhize delivered an update on the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa. 5 August 2020 7:21 AM
View all Politics
JSE closes at highest level for 2020 with surge in demand (mid-pandemic!) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Johannesburg Stock Exchange boss, Leila Fourie. 5 August 2020 6:49 PM
Premier Winde grilled about why consortium got big share of WC govt's PPE tender Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has denied any suggestions that the provincial government awards its PPE contracts to suppliers wi... 5 August 2020 1:12 PM
Get cash for your old Samsung, iPhone. Flip Phone collects, pays out instantly You can also buy inexpensive, certified pre-owned phones. Kieno Kammies talks to Flip Phone founder Conor Copas. 5 August 2020 11:59 AM
View all Business
Easy steps to making craft beer quickly, safely and legally at home Breweries in SA can't sell beer but they can sell wort, a key part of the normal beer-making process. Here's how it works. 5 August 2020 8:58 AM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
Digital mortgage originator Mortgage Me ensures you get the lowest interest rate Everything is done electronically – you never have to leave your home, says Mortgage Me’s Andrea Tucker. 4 August 2020 12:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Eyewitness describes Beirut blast: 'My building started shaking kilometres away' Lester Kiewit speaks to two people in Beirut Nathalie Bucher and Sana Nehmedescribe about what happened. 5 August 2020 1:21 PM
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
View all World
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
View all Africa
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted "If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore. 5 August 2020 1:15 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
'Electricity price hike of 10% to 15% coming – whether Nersa appeals or not' Eskom debt servicing costs are "running wild", says Tygue Theron. Increased taxes or tariffs – either way, you and I will pay. 4 August 2020 9:06 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
WC lifestyle audits

WC lifestyle audits

5 August 2020 12:38 PM

Western Cape DA leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela and Leader of the opposition in the provincial legislature Cameron Dugmore spoke with Lester on the news that WC lifestyle audits came back clean.


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: news round-up & how events can successfully be hosted online

5 August 2020 1:03 PM

Socially Acceptable CEO Nazareen Ebrahim shared a round-up of technology news globally and in SA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Could the liquor ban be lifted soon?

5 August 2020 12:56 PM

SALBA CEO Kurt Moore shares his thoughts on whether the alcohol ban could be lifted soon.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SANPUD calls for local support & funding to address the growing needs of people who use drugs (exacerbated by Covid-19)

5 August 2020 12:52 PM

Angela MacBride, CEO at the South African Network of People who Use drugs elaborated on her 'City responses to drug use and HIV in the time of COVID-19' webinar she led this morning & the growing needs of people who use drugs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beirut explosion - what happened

5 August 2020 12:45 PM

What happened in Beirut yesterday? Lester spoke to two people on the ground. 

Nathalie Bucher and Sana Nehme described what happened and how the city is responding.

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How has the vape industry been affected by the tobacco ban? VPASA responds

5 August 2020 12:22 PM

How has the vape industry been affected by the tobacco ban? Asanda Gcoyi, CEO of VPASA shared her thoughts with Lester.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BAT court case begins

5 August 2020 12:19 PM

As one of Co applicants, Journalist  Melinda Ferguson spoke Lester about the start of the BAT tobacco ban case and how court proceedings went.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Have we reached our peak? EWN on the media briefing by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize

5 August 2020 12:15 PM

In a media briefing this morning, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize gave a health update as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic and what government is doing to stop the spread of the pandemic with over 521 000 confirmed infections, EWN reports. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

4 August 2020 1:03 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal talk: Isiphandla-wearing pupil deemed free to return to Christian school

4 August 2020 12:58 PM

Guest : Maushami Chetty

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

[VIDEO] Sports car crashes into sidewalk seating at Constantia café

Local

[WATCH] Trump says the US Covid-19 numbers are 'lower than the world'

EWN Highlights

Beirut reels from huge blast as death toll climbs to at least 135

5 August 2020 7:54 PM

Europe ramps up controls fearing second virus wave

5 August 2020 7:44 PM

US slaps sanctions on leading Zimbabwe businessman

5 August 2020 7:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA