Beirut explosion - what happened

What happened in Beirut yesterday? Lester spoke to two people on the ground.
Nathalie Bucher and Sana Nehme described what happened and how the city is responding.
Socially Acceptable CEO Nazareen Ebrahim shared a round-up of technology news globally and in SA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
SALBA CEO Kurt Moore shares his thoughts on whether the alcohol ban could be lifted soon.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Angela MacBride, CEO at the South African Network of People who Use drugs elaborated on her 'City responses to drug use and HIV in the time of COVID-19' webinar she led this morning & the growing needs of people who use drugs.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Western Cape DA leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela and Leader of the opposition in the provincial legislature Cameron Dugmore spoke with Lester on the news that WC lifestyle audits came back clean.LISTEN TO PODCAST
How has the vape industry been affected by the tobacco ban? Asanda Gcoyi, CEO of VPASA shared her thoughts with Lester.LISTEN TO PODCAST
As one of Co applicants, Journalist Melinda Ferguson spoke Lester about the start of the BAT tobacco ban case and how court proceedings went.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In a media briefing this morning, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize gave a health update as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic and what government is doing to stop the spread of the pandemic with over 521 000 confirmed infections, EWN reports.LISTEN TO PODCAST
