Mboweni cuts emergency PPE procurement

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:20
Poaching in Kleinmond area
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nkosinathi Dana
Guests
Nkosinathi Dana
125
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 15:50
Khaya Sithole says we're doing transformation wrong
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Sithole
Guests
Khaya Sithole
125
Today at 16:10
Update on the situation in Lebanon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paula Slier
Guests
Paula Slier
125
Today at 16:20
Calls for urgent intervention in Cape Town deeds office
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefan le Roux - Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais
Guests
Stefan le Roux - Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais
125
Today at 16:55
PLAAS: Women in informal work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Refiloe Joala
Guests
Refiloe Joala
125
Today at 17:05
Ongoing trouble along the West Coast
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Nissen
Guests
Chris Nissen
125
Today at 17:20
Cosatu wants crackdown on procurement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
Guests
Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
125
Today at 17:46
Instagram rolls out TikTok clone
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
125
Today at 18:09
MTN interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
125
Today at 18:39
Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) will challenge the alcohol ban in court and former Shoprite CEO Whitey Basson has joined them
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Whitey Basson - Former CEO at Shoprite
Guests
Whitey Basson - Former CEO at Shoprite
125
Today at 19:08
At last, some good news as citrus sector expects record export season to the US
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justin Chadwick - CEO at Citrus Growers Association
Guests
Justin Chadwick - CEO at Citrus Growers Association
125
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up