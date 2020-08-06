Should there be an amnesty for disclosures about corruption?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Judith Sephuma
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Judith Sephuma
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Poaching in Kleinmond area
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nkosinathi Dana
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Khaya Sithole says we're doing transformation wrong
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Sithole
Today at 16:10
Update on the situation in Lebanon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paula Slier
Today at 16:20
Calls for urgent intervention in Cape Town deeds office
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefan le Roux - Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais
Today at 16:55
PLAAS: Women in informal work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Refiloe Joala
Today at 17:05
Ongoing trouble along the West Coast
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Nissen
Today at 17:20
Cosatu wants crackdown on procurement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
Today at 17:46
Instagram rolls out TikTok clone
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 18:09
MTN interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 18:39
Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) will challenge the alcohol ban in court and former Shoprite CEO Whitey Basson has joined them
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Whitey Basson - Former CEO at Shoprite
Today at 19:08
At last, some good news as citrus sector expects record export season to the US
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justin Chadwick - CEO at Citrus Growers Association
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August "It’s not rational to allow packed taxis, but not a glass of wine in a controlled environment," says Francois Rossouw. 6 August 2020 2:30 PM
A R3.8bn civil claim against a 'rouge gallery', but no criminal charges yet...? Eskom and the SIU want to recoup R3.8 billion lost to corruption from former Eskom execs and members of the Gupta family. 6 August 2020 2:16 PM
Gift of the Givers gathers donations for Lebanon victims Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers Imtiaz Sooliman says cash will be most beneficial for Beirut . 6 August 2020 1:36 PM
View all Local
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Trump campaign ad shows fake doctored images of Biden painting him as dejected The Trump Campaign released a new ad endorsed by Donald Trump showing opponent Joe Biden looking alone and dejected. 6 August 2020 10:43 AM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
View all Politics
In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car! Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out... 6 August 2020 12:32 PM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
View all Business
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards. 5 August 2020 3:25 PM
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted "If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore. 5 August 2020 1:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
View all Entertainment
German Covid-19 deniers accuse govt of stealing their freedom at Berlin rally Germany's political leaders have criticised some 20,000 protesters who marched through Berlin, calling Covid-19 a hoax and a consp... 6 August 2020 12:11 PM
View all World
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Should there be an amnesty for disclosures about corruption?

Should there be an amnesty for disclosures about corruption?

6 August 2020 12:42 PM

Guest : Michael Marchant | Research Associate at Open Secrets Project|


More episodes from The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit Podcast

The Africa Report

6 August 2020 1:03 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Light SA Red illuminates CT in an effort to highlight the plight of local event & entertainment industry

6 August 2020 12:55 PM

Guest : Sharif Baker| Light SA Red|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Daily Maverick's Back to the Future initiative

6 August 2020 12:52 PM

Guest : Styli  Charalambous  | Publisher at Daily Maverick|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Street People policy review

6 August 2020 12:48 PM

Guest : Zahid Badroodien | Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and                                                       Health at City of Cape Town|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Amabungane on the gupta court orders

6 August 2020 12:35 PM

Guest : Sam Sole | Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for                                                    Investigative Journalism|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gift of the Givers gathers donations for Lebanon victims

6 August 2020 12:24 PM

Guest : Imtiaz Sooliman | Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mboweni cuts emergency PPE procurement

6 August 2020 12:21 PM

Guest : Joe Maswanganyi
             Mkhuleko Hlengwa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: news round-up & how events can successfully be hosted online

5 August 2020 1:03 PM

Socially Acceptable CEO Nazareen Ebrahim shared a round-up of technology news globally and in SA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Could the liquor ban be lifted soon?

5 August 2020 12:56 PM

SALBA CEO Kurt Moore shares his thoughts on whether the alcohol ban could be lifted soon.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Zondo dismisses bid by former FS official to postpone state capture appearance

6 August 2020 2:15 PM

Dlamini-Zuma has a duty to prevent spread of COVID-19 & save lives, court told

6 August 2020 2:10 PM

Mkhize welcomes suspension of Northdale Hospital officials over patient's death

6 August 2020 1:32 PM

