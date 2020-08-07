SA rugby matches to resume

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:20
3 weeks since the 2nd alcohol ban - what do the trauma stats say?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
125
Today at 13:32
Celebrate the Artscape Women's Humanity Festival
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlene le Roux
Guests
Marlene le Roux
125
Today at 13:45
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Imtiaz Cajee
Guests
Imtiaz Cajee
125
Today at 14:10
Health and Wellness - How are blood supplies doing in lockdown?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marike Gevers - Corporate Public Relations Officer at Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS)
Guests
Marike Gevers - Corporate Public Relations Officer at Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS)
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
125
Today at 15:36
Luxury sector travel wants the borders open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Allie Hunt
Guests
Allie Hunt
125
Today at 15:40
Automobile Association launches AA Connected Car
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
125
Today at 15:50
Impact of Covid-19 on women in informal work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Refiloe Joala
Guests
Refiloe Joala
125
Today at 16:10
Judgement reserved in BATSA case against the government
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Evans
Guests
Michael Evans
125
Today at 16:20
Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:33
Amy Biehl Foundation duvet drive
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aviva Pelham - Vocalist at ...
Guests
Aviva Pelham - Vocalist at ...
125
Today at 16:55
Freshlygrounds' Zolani Mahola
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zolani Mahola
Guests
Zolani Mahola
125
Today at 17:20
Rugby
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
125
Today at 17:46
Music: Lee Thomson Quartet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lee Thomson
Guests
Lee Thomson
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up