The rise & fall of Ellen de Generes

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:20
3 weeks since the 2nd alcohol ban - what do the trauma stats say?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 13:32
Celebrate the Artscape Women's Humanity Festival
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlene le Roux
Today at 13:45
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Imtiaz Cajee
Today at 14:10
Health and Wellness - How are blood supplies doing in lockdown?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marike Gevers - Corporate Public Relations Officer at Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS)
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:36
Luxury sector travel wants the borders open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Allie Hunt
Today at 15:40
Automobile Association launches AA Connected Car
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 15:50
Impact of Covid-19 on women in informal work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Refiloe Joala
Today at 16:10
Judgement reserved in BATSA case against the government
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Evans
Today at 16:20
Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Amy Biehl Foundation duvet drive
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aviva Pelham - Vocalist at ...
Today at 16:55
Freshlygrounds' Zolani Mahola
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zolani Mahola
Today at 17:20
Rugby
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:46
Music: Lee Thomson Quartet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lee Thomson
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Lawyer concerned that 'internet censorship bill' may be used as a political tool Legal advisor Nicholas Hall argues that the controversial the Film and Publications Amendment Bill is highly problematic. 7 August 2020 12:31 PM
Cape Town woman (63) recovers from Covid-19 after 69-day hospital stay A mother of three from Gugulethu was finally discharged after being hospitalised for almost 70 days due to Covid-19. 7 August 2020 10:36 AM
'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol' Thabane Zulu (former DG, Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday, says eNCA's Erin Bates. 7 August 2020 10:25 AM
View all Local
SA media groups pressure SA govt to intervene in Zimbabwe's attack on journos Media Monitoring South Africa, along with a number of other freedom of expression groups wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa. 7 August 2020 12:50 PM
SA envoy to Zimbabwe after 'eerie silence from South African government' - DA Ramaphosa is no stranger to the players involved and therefore well-placed to have taken action sooner, suggests DA's Bergman. 7 August 2020 8:27 AM
Traffic light battery theft during lockdown cost City of Cape Town R6.5 million City 's Transport Mayco member Felicity Purchase says replacing infrastructure instead of providing more services is a tragedy. 7 August 2020 7:19 AM
View all Politics
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow! Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when. 6 August 2020 7:36 PM
Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August "It's not rational to allow packed taxis, but not a glass of wine in a controlled environment," says Francois Rossouw. 6 August 2020 2:30 PM
In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car! Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out... 6 August 2020 12:32 PM
View all Business
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards. 5 August 2020 3:25 PM
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted "If allowed to trade, we can't be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore. 5 August 2020 1:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It's fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
View all Entertainment
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa? Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour. 6 August 2020 3:42 PM
View all World
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state's brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
View all Africa
Send kids back to school, it's safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association "Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it's better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch. 7 August 2020 12:57 PM
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' "This is good stuff," says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
The rise & fall of Ellen de Generes

The rise & fall of Ellen de Generes

7 August 2020 12:55 PM

Arts and entertainment reporter for City Press, Phumlani S Langa, 


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

The week that was with Glen Bownes

7 August 2020 1:01 PM

Chief sub editor at News24, Glenn Bownes, reflected on the top news stories of the week past with Lester.

How are school closures affecting the education of the girl child ? Zero Dropout Campaign responds

7 August 2020 12:50 PM

Guest : Merle Mansfield, Programme Director of the Zero Dropout Campaign|

SA rugby matches to resume

7 August 2020 12:46 PM

Rugby writer John Goliath shares his thoughts with Lester on the resumption of rugby play now.

SAPS makes gruesome discovery & recovers 19 guns in Putfontein

7 August 2020 12:42 PM

Guest : Brigadier Mathapelo Peters

Crisis in Zimbabwe - Doug Coltart is on the ground

7 August 2020 12:30 PM

Guest : Doug Coltart

Media Monitoring South Africa asks President Ramaphosa to intervene in Zim

7 August 2020 12:23 PM

Guest : William Bird | Director at Media Monitoring Africa|

JCS Minister Ronald Lamola to chair newly established inter-ministerial committee tackling alleged Covid-19 PPE corruption & fraud

7 August 2020 12:17 PM

Guest : Crispin Phiri | Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice|

The Africa Report

6 August 2020 1:03 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

Light SA Red illuminates CT in an effort to highlight the plight of local event & entertainment industry

6 August 2020 12:55 PM

Guest : Sharif Baker| Light SA Red|

Trending

'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol'

Local Business Politics

SA envoy to Zimbabwe after 'eerie silence from South African government' - DA

Politics

Traffic light battery theft during lockdown cost City of Cape Town R6.5 million

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Police clash with #ZimbabweanLivesMatter protesters at embassy in Pretoria

7 August 2020 1:09 PM

ConCourt dismisses Zuma’s bid to overturn Hanekom defamation ruling

7 August 2020 12:42 PM

George traffic officer shot, wounded in the neck in apparent robbery

7 August 2020 12:15 PM

