Women Affected by Mining United in Action highlights plight of women in mining sector

Guest : Francina Nkosi | National Convener at Women Affected by Mining United in Action (WAMUA)
Guest : Maushami Chetty | CEO and founder at Aarya Legal|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Paolo Giuricich | Founder & Organisation Development Consultant at Smarter EQLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Lorenzo Davids | CEO at Community Chest WC|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Cedric Frolick | Deputy Chairman Sport Portfoli/Member Nkandla Ad Hoc Cte at Parliament|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Patricia de Lille | Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Derek Hanekom | Minister at Department Of Tourism|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Professor Hlengiwe MkhizeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Chief sub editor at News24, Glenn Bownes, reflected on the top news stories of the week past with Lester.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Arts and entertainment reporter for City Press, Phumlani S Langa, responds to international news that current and former staffers have accused Ellen DeGeneres of contributing to a “toxic working culture" on the set of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”LISTEN TO PODCAST