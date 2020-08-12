Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 12:45
Western Cape to develop a legislation for CCTV camera law
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thami Nkosi
Guests
Thami Nkosi
125
Today at 12:45
Alarming spike in child abuse since March.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lynne Cawood- Gauteng director
125
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk: How has online learning been revolutionized by COVID 19?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yashmita Bhana - Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group
125
Today at 12:52
Lorch, Shonga dropped from Pirates squad following breach of team protocols
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mazola Molefe- Senior Writer at Soccer Laduma.
125
Today at 12:56
WARM THE WORLD presents the one and only NIK RABINOWITZ in your living room.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sharise Weiner- High Court Judge
125
Today at 13:20
Update on what's happening in the ECD sector...
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bridget Kahts
125
Today at 13:32
Corona Cape Project
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Brooke Hobson-Jones
125
Today at 13:45
Cars with Ciro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
125
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
125
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
Application by the Public Protector to interdict Parliament from considering a motion calling for her removal from office.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - Journalist at Times Live
125
Today at 15:40
Facebook hate speech update: banning of blackface and anti-Semitic stereotypes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Okyerebea Ampofo-Anti
125
Today at 15:50
New location for Kalk Bay Theatre!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ashley Searle - Kalk Bay Theatre
125
Today at 16:10
ANC Limpopo heavyweight Msiza successfully challenges the VBS Mutual Bank report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Gerber - News24
125
Today at 16:20
Bonteheuwel community group takes flak from DA councillor for their Covid-19 relief efforts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Nadia Mayman De Grass - Bonteheuwel CAN Bonteheuwel
Guests
125
Today at 16:55
Dischem Random Act of Kindness
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:20
Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
125
Today at 17:46
SA Indie Film Fest 2020 is going online and launches in 3 days!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Williamson - Event organiser
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 18:48
inverroche gin seeing flames
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lorna Scott - Co-Founder And Creative Director Of Inverroche Distillery at Inverroche Distillery
125
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Business Unusual will have you looking at rubber in what has not been a Goodyear and may require a Continental shift to fix
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
125
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja: Restaurants are battling to survive, but holding on to waiter’s tips is illegal and immoral
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
125
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter - Leader in building industry on surviving a Covid-19 slump
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Booth - CEO at Corobrik
125
