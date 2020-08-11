State capture inquiry continues

Today at 15:50 La Colombe: How is South Africa's number one restaurant handling the time of restrictions? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

James Gaag - Head Chef at La Colombe

Today at 16:10 ANC Limpopo head honcho Msiza successfully challenges the VBS Mutual Bank report Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24

Today at 16:20 Bonteheuwel community group takes flak from DA councillor for their Covid-19 relief efforts Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town

Nadia Mayman De Grass - Bonteheuwel CAN Bonteheuwel

Today at 16:55 Dischem Random Act of Kindness Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:20 Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University

Today at 17:45 New location for Kalk Bay Theatre! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Vanessa Harris - Kalk Bay Theatre

Today at 17:46 SA Indie Film Fest 2020 is going online and launches in 3 days! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

James Williamson - Event organiser

Today at 18:11 PLAY CLIPS : ARY1 - Michael Jordaan - 0'52", ARY2 - Yusuf Abramjee - 0'47" The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:48 Inverroche gin entrepreneur outlines prohibition challenges The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Lorna Scott - Co-Founder And Creative Director Of Inverroche Distillery at Inverroche Distillery

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - Business Unusual will have you looking at rubber in what has not been a Goodyear and may require a Continental shift to fix The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja: Restaurants are battling to survive, but holding on to waiter’s tips is illegal and immoral The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...

