What our Global Accountability Report - March to May 2020 revealed

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
La Colombe: How is South Africa's number one restaurant handling the time of restrictions?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Gaag - Head Chef at La Colombe
Today at 16:10
ANC Limpopo head honcho Msiza successfully challenges the VBS Mutual Bank report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 16:20
Bonteheuwel community group takes flak from DA councillor for their Covid-19 relief efforts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Nadia Mayman De Grass - Bonteheuwel CAN Bonteheuwel
Today at 16:55
Dischem Random Act of Kindness
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:45
New location for Kalk Bay Theatre!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vanessa Harris - Kalk Bay Theatre
Today at 17:46
SA Indie Film Fest 2020 is going online and launches in 3 days!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Williamson - Event organiser
Today at 18:11
PLAY CLIPS : ARY1 - Michael Jordaan - 0'52", ARY2 - Yusuf Abramjee - 0'47"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
Inverroche gin entrepreneur outlines prohibition challenges
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lorna Scott - Co-Founder And Creative Director Of Inverroche Distillery at Inverroche Distillery
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Business Unusual will have you looking at rubber in what has not been a Goodyear and may require a Continental shift to fix
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja: Restaurants are battling to survive, but holding on to waiter’s tips is illegal and immoral
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter - Leader in building industry on surviving a Covid-19 slump
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Booth - CEO at Corobrik
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC traffic cops issue fines worth more than R1 million over long weekend A total of 1,139 traffic fines were issued while three people were arrested for transporting booze and cigarettes during operation... 12 August 2020 3:08 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
Solo Cape Town gangsters forced to fend for themselves and use extreme violence Crime researcher Dariusz Dziewanski says some gangsters in Cape Town choose to stand alone and take dangerous risks to survive ami... 12 August 2020 1:55 PM
View all Local
Farm attacks and murders are undeniably spiking – Saps data "People are being murdered [on farms] whether they are black, white, coloured or Indian," says Dr Ivan Meyer (W Cape Government). 12 August 2020 1:07 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
SA First Forum demands that NPA boss Shamila Batohi gets cracking on corruption The South Africa First Forum is putting pressure on the NPA to act against corruption because they've lost faith in President Cyri... 12 August 2020 12:43 PM
View all Politics
SA gets stock of Covid-19 rapid antibody test kits: 'We can roll out quickly' Want to know if you’ve been infected? Kieno Kammies interviews Graeme Pienaar of medical supplier Direct Retail Goods. 12 August 2020 12:09 PM
It’s worse now than at the height of the HIV pandemic – SA funeral industry Funeral prices are skyrocketing. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manesh Govender (National Funeral Directors Association). 12 August 2020 10:49 AM
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work? Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement? 11 August 2020 8:48 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Winston the cat plays piano when he wants his dinner His owner Kate Nyx posted a video showing his talent on the keyboard when he wants to get her attention. 12 August 2020 11:26 AM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
Cisco Mhlane cracked South Africans up posting this boere braai get-up Cisco thought it would be fun to dress up in a safari suit for a braai in jest and never expected the photo he posted to go viral. 11 August 2020 12:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Winston the cat plays piano when he wants his dinner His owner Kate Nyx posted a video showing his talent on the keyboard when he wants to get her attention. 12 August 2020 11:26 AM
Cisco Mhlane cracked South Africans up posting this boere braai get-up Cisco thought it would be fun to dress up in a safari suit for a braai in jest and never expected the photo he posted to go viral. 11 August 2020 12:15 PM
'Bob Mabena loved radio, he breathed radio, he was my hero' - Tracy Going The former TV and radio broadcaster worked with Mabena in their 20s at Metro FM, 'He never walked into a room in a bad mood.' 11 August 2020 6:48 AM
View all Entertainment
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
Farm attacks and murders are undeniably spiking – Saps data "People are being murdered [on farms] whether they are black, white, coloured or Indian," says Dr Ivan Meyer (W Cape Government). 12 August 2020 1:07 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
What our Global Accountability Report - March to May 2020 revealed

What our Global Accountability Report - March to May 2020 revealed

12 August 2020 12:19 PM

Guest : Borrie La Grange | communication director  at Msf South Africa|

 

Covid 19 has been a pandemic which has caught many governments around the world off guard. Médecins Sans Frontières have released their global accountability report detailing the international response to the pandemic. Borrie La Grange | communication director  at Msf South Africa shares insights now 


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Tech Talk: How has online learning been revolutionized by COVID 19?

12 August 2020 1:03 PM

Guest : Yashmita Bhana | Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group

 

Online Learning has transformed overnight as lockdowns were enforced globally due to COVID19. In South Africa, the schooling and professional learning environments have mostly embraced the online platforms but many are still struggling to connect. Online learning is now a combination of new tools to connect people in real-time, provide easier learning and test mechanisms and a variety of ways to access the learning system via various devices.

Nihka Technology CEO Yashmita Bhana talks about how online learning has faced a new frontier with COVID-19 lockdown almost completely erasing face to face learning. Their new project Edge-Evolve seeks to answer some of the South African questions around online learning.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape to develop a legislation for CCTV camera law

12 August 2020 12:54 PM

Guest : Thami Nkosi | Countering Repression Organiser at Right to Know|



Countering Repression Focus Organiser at  Right to Know campaign, Thami Nkosi talks about the implications if the Western Cape does create legislation to govern the use of CCTV cameras in public spaces and on private properties

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What my research into 'Cape Town gangsters who use extreme violence to operate solo' revealed

12 August 2020 12:43 PM

Guest : Darius  Dziewanski | Researcher at the School of Oriental and African Studies at                                                    University of London|

Dariusz Dziewanski, researcher at the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London discusses the findings from his research paper into 'street virtuosos’ who choose to stand alone, preferring their independence to taking orders from a gang bosses.  

Read the paper below: 

Cape Town gangsters who use extreme violence to operate solo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his vice presidential candidate

12 August 2020 12:32 PM

Guest : Brookes Spector| US foreign policy expert|

 

It's now almost official that US President Donald Trump and his Vice President Mike Pence will face off against Democrats Joe Biden and his Veep pick Kamala Harris.

Brookes Spector is a former US diplomatic, our local expert here in South Africa on American politics and shares his thoughts now 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Agri SA and SAPS reach mutual agreement on a revised rural safety plan

12 August 2020 12:26 PM

Guest : Dr Ivan Meyer | MEC for Agriculture at Western Cape Government|

 

Following the release of South Africa’s crime statistics for the 12 months to end-March 2020, police confirmed that they have seen a spike in farm attacks in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year. 

In response to this spike, the South African Police Service and Agri SA haveagreed to bolster and better fight farm attacks. 


Dr Ivan Meyer is the Western Cape MEC for Agriculture and joins me on the line

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's challenge to parliamentary process to remove her to be heard today

12 August 2020 12:13 PM

Guest : Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN|

 

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has taken her case to the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday. It's in a bid to stop Parliament from removing her from office.

Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN has been following the story 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

11 August 2020 1:27 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

Lester spoke to EWN Africa Correspondent JJ Cornish on African news stories from the continent 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MotoGP rookie Brad Binder, scoops a premier-class grand prix win for SA

11 August 2020 12:58 PM

Guest : Charlen Raymond

 

Audio description: South African MotoGP rider, Brad Binder scooped a premier-class grand prix win at the Masaryk circuit in the Czech Republic. Charlen Raymond is a motoring journalist for Wheels 24 and joins me on the line for some insights into Brad's rise 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's first digital census to be rolled out

11 August 2020 12:53 PM

Guest : Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA|

 

Census 2021 could be history in the making. Statistics South Africa is gearing to launch a trial of its first-ever digital census this week. 

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke explains  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

WC traffic cops issue fines worth more than R1 million over long weekend

Local

SA gets stock of Covid-19 rapid antibody test kits: 'We can roll out quickly'

Local Business Lifestyle

'Petty politics' blocks Cape Town breaking free from Eskom to end loadshedding

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Reserve Bank to appeal court ruling setting aside parts of VBS report

12 August 2020 3:11 PM

DBE releases combined 2020 matric exam timetable! Here's what it looks like

12 August 2020 3:00 PM

Judge questions Mkhwebane's claims of DA vendetta against her

12 August 2020 2:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA