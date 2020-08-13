The Africa Report

Guest : Yashmita Bhana | Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group







Online Learning has transformed overnight as lockdowns were enforced globally due to COVID19. In South Africa, the schooling and professional learning environments have mostly embraced the online platforms but many are still struggling to connect. Online learning is now a combination of new tools to connect people in real-time, provide easier learning and test mechanisms and a variety of ways to access the learning system via various devices.



Nihka Technology CEO Yashmita Bhana talks about how online learning has faced a new frontier with COVID-19 lockdown almost completely erasing face to face learning. Their new project Edge-Evolve seeks to answer some of the South African questions around online learning.

