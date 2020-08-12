Western Cape to develop a legislation for CCTV camera law - R2K responds

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
The new Sasol birds of Southern Africa book
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Ryan - Lecturer, Also Of The Percy Fi at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:50
SA company helping out with Mauritian oil spill.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Parton - MD at Drizit
Today at 16:10
Covid-19 wrap - where are we at the moment?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor of Vaccinology at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#JustTheHits with Sue Dumini
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sue Duminy - SA Model, wife(to SA Cricketer, JP Duminy) , mother, businesswoman and influencer.
Today at 17:05
Israel and UAE strike historic peace agreement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yossi Mekelberg - Associate Fellow of the Middle East Programme - Chatham House
Today at 17:20
'Unequivocally, as a paediatrician and a parent, I believe schools should be open' - Prof Glenda Gray
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Glenda Grey - Professor at Sa Medical Research Council
Today at 17:46
Legendary singer/songwriter, guitarist Edi Niederlander on latest music.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Edi Niederlander - Musician
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Trendy non-alcoholic drinks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johannes Le Roux - Director and Founder at The Duchess
Today at 18:42
PLAY CLIPS: ARY1 - Martin Raubenheimer - 0'41" and ARY2 - Nick Taliakis - 0'45" and ARY3 - Tate Test - 1'30"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Long way to go before draft cannabis bill becomes law, says expert Attorney and cannabis activist Ricky Stone says it may be premature to criticise the draft dagga bill in its current form as it wi... 14 August 2020 2:15 PM
We don’t collect or sell personal data – Vumacam "We look for vehicles listed against the Saps database," says Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock. 14 August 2020 1:29 PM
2020 has been the worst year of load shedding to date, claims CSIR Researchers say that the amount of load shedding in 2020 has already exceeded 2019, and the year could still get worse. 14 August 2020 10:44 AM
View all Local
We need to urgently send some state capture miscreants to prison - Bonang Mohale Prominent SA businessman Bonang Mohale says the government needs to restore public trust by bringing corrupt officials to book. 14 August 2020 1:02 PM
Ban on booze sales no longer necessary for Covid-19 mitigation - Prof Karim Inter-provincial travel is no longer a risk and ban on alcohol sales no longer needed, say Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory chair. 14 August 2020 8:31 AM
No official word on when Ramaphosa will address the nation It's not yet confirmed when President Cyril Ramaphosa will next update South Africans on the ongoing lockdown. 13 August 2020 7:09 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Courier service's 'piesang' and 'doos' advert ruffles feathers The Advertising Regulatory Board has declared the raunchy ad 'could cause offence' and may not be flighted when kids are watching. 14 August 2020 10:08 AM
Rioters torch 3 Golden Arrow buses trapped in bumper-to-bumper traffic on N2 "Our drivers are in shock. Our passengers are in shock," says Bronwen Dyke-Beyer. "It looks like it [was a coordinated attack]." 14 August 2020 9:06 AM
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism). 13 August 2020 3:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Twins hearing Phil Collins' drum solo for the first time is so pure The YouTube twins viral video resulted in 40-year-old track In The Air Tonight making it to number 2 on iTunes this week. 14 August 2020 1:17 PM
Kalk Bay Theatre finds new venue to call home: We're itching to be back on stage The show must go on! The iconic Kalk Bay Theatre is making a comeback and will be moving to another well-known spot in the area. 12 August 2020 6:54 PM
[WATCH] Winston the cat plays piano when he wants his dinner His owner Kate Nyx posted a video showing his talent on the keyboard when he wants to get her attention. 12 August 2020 11:26 AM
View all Entertainment
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism). 13 August 2020 3:05 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Western Cape to develop a legislation for CCTV camera law - R2K responds

Western Cape to develop a legislation for CCTV camera law - R2K responds

12 August 2020 12:54 PM

Guest : Thami Nkosi | Countering Repression Organiser at Right to Know|



Countering Repression Focus Organiser at  Right to Know campaign, Thami Nkosi talks about the implications if the Western Cape does create legislation to govern the use of CCTV cameras in public spaces and on private properties


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

The news week that was

14 August 2020 1:52 PM

Guest:  Tanya Farber | Journalist: Times Live / Sunday Times at Times Media Group

Senior science reporter for the Sunday  Tanya Farber reflects on the top news stories of the week past with Lester.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Blitzboks regroup with an eye on the Olympics

14 August 2020 1:48 PM

Guest: Neil Powell | Blitzboks coach

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape to develop a legislation for CCTV camera law - Vumacom responds

14 August 2020 1:43 PM

Guest: Ricky Croock, Vumacam CEO

Ricky Croock CEO of Vumacom responds to allegations (from the Right to Know) that their close CCTV network (across different cities in Gauteng) is using license plate recognition software that not only collects people’s metadata but sells that info off to third parties (such as car insurance companies).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unemployed Graduates Movement to march to the Union Buildings

14 August 2020 1:35 PM

Guest: Stembiso Shandu

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

We don’t collect or sell personal data – Vumacam

14 August 2020 1:29 PM

"We look for vehicles listed against the Saps database," says Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SERI: we need accountability for mineworkers killed at marikana 8 years ago

14 August 2020 1:27 PM

Guest: Nomzamo Zondo | Director Of Litigation at Seri-Sa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why did organisations in the Eastern Cape & North West not receive any payments from DSD during lock down?

14 August 2020 1:22 PM

Guest: Lisa Vetten | research associate  at Wits Institute For Social Economic     Research (Wiser)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ENVIRONMENTAL GROUPS GAS EXPLORATION CONCERNS

14 August 2020 1:16 PM

Guest:   Liz  McDaid | Energy Consultant at Southern African Faith                               Communities' Environment Institute

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Cannabis bill in focus

14 August 2020 12:54 PM

Guest: Ricky  Stone  | Lawyer and Founder at Stone Conscious Legal minds

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cosatu on Nedlac

14 August 2020 12:45 PM

Guest: Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

