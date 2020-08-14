SERI: we need accountability for mineworkers killed at marikana 8 years ago

Guest: Nomzamo Zondo | Director Of Litigation at Seri-Sa
Guest: Tanya Farber | Journalist: Times Live / Sunday Times at Times Media Group
Senior science reporter for the Sunday Tanya Farber reflects on the top news stories of the week past with Lester.
Guest: Neil Powell | Blitzboks coach
Guest: Ricky Croock, Vumacam CEO
Ricky Croock CEO of Vumacom responds to allegations (from the Right to Know) that their close CCTV network (across different cities in Gauteng) is using license plate recognition software that not only collects people’s metadata but sells that info off to third parties (such as car insurance companies).
Guest: Stembiso Shandu
"We look for vehicles listed against the Saps database," says Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock.
Guest: Lisa Vetten | research associate at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
Guest: Liz McDaid | Energy Consultant at Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute
Guest: Ricky Stone | Lawyer and Founder at Stone Conscious Legal minds
Guest: Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU