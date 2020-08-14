Western Cape to develop a legislation for CCTV camera law - Vumacom responds

Guest: Ricky Croock, Vumacam CEO



Ricky Croock CEO of Vumacom responds to allegations (from the Right to Know) that their close CCTV network (across different cities in Gauteng) is using license plate recognition software that not only collects people’s metadata but sells that info off to third parties (such as car insurance companies).