Sun International on the lifted interprovincial travel restrictions

Today at 13:32 Eat Out/Food 24 restaurant update Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Natalie Wilson

125 125

Today at 13:45 Kitchen Queen by Lucia Mthiyane Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Lucia Mthiyane

125 125

Today at 14:23 Legal Talk - Get Law launches affordable online platform for legal advice Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ya'eesh Cader

125 125

Today at 14:40 Labia Theatre to re-open on Friday Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ludi Kraus - Director at Labia

125 125

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes - Parts X Fiction Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Mignon van Jaarsveld.

125 125

Today at 15:10 Open to speculation/introduction/opener Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 Western Cape MEC Albert Fritz on local crime statistics Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Albert Fritz - MEC: Western Cape Social Development at Western Cape - Government

125 125

Today at 15:40 A closer look at the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Paul-Michael Keichel - Partner at Schindlers Attorneys

125 125

Today at 15:50 Open for calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 16:10 8 years later - more Marikana shooting victims have dies since the 16th August 2013 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Andries Nkome - Lawyer representing the 279 mineworkers

125 125

Today at 16:20 The latest regulations and what they mean for tourism in Cape Town Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro

125 125

Today at 16:55 Open for calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 17:05 The latest Covid-19 regulations broken down Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Mike Law - Senior Research Associate and head of business development at the Paternoster Group

125 125

Today at 17:20 What to know about expired beer... Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Russell Hunt - Trade Brewer for SAB

125 125

Today at 17:46 The power and importance of representation in storytelling Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lebohang 'Novaherself' Masango - Poet, Writer, Feminist at ...

125 125

Today at 18:08 Sasol reports a huge annual loss and write-downs The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol

125 125

Today at 18:12 Now that tobacco ban has been lifted, what legacy has it left? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group

125 125

Today at 18:39 Another take from a CEO on the world post Covid The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Neale Hill - MD at Ford Motoring Company of SA

nealle hill

125 125

Today at 18:49 Restaurants get relief as alcohol opens up, but curfew is still in place. What is the legacy of lockdown for restaurants and how can we build from here? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket

125 125

Today at 19:08 Now that the economy has opened up to Level 2, what are the real reforms needed to kickstart it again? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book: 'The Number Bias - How Numbers Lead and Mislead Us' The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Sanne Blauw - Author, Economist and Numeracy Editor at De Correspondent

125 125