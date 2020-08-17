Unite Behind on SIU seizing Transnet exec’s assets

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:32
Eat Out/Food 24 restaurant update
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Natalie Wilson
Today at 13:45
Kitchen Queen by Lucia Mthiyane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lucia Mthiyane
Today at 14:23
Legal Talk - Get Law launches affordable online platform for legal advice
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ya'eesh Cader
Today at 14:40
Labia Theatre to re-open on Friday
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ludi Kraus - Director at Labia
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Parts X Fiction
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mignon van Jaarsveld.
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation/introduction/opener
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Western Cape MEC Albert Fritz on local crime statistics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC: Western Cape Social Development at Western Cape - Government
Today at 15:40
A closer look at the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul-Michael Keichel - Partner at Schindlers Attorneys
Today at 15:50
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
8 years later - more Marikana shooting victims have dies since the 16th August 2013
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andries Nkome - Lawyer representing the 279 mineworkers
Today at 16:20
The latest regulations and what they mean for tourism in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
The latest Covid-19 regulations broken down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Law - Senior Research Associate and head of business development at the Paternoster Group
Today at 17:20
What to know about expired beer...
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Russell Hunt - Trade Brewer for SAB
Today at 17:46
The power and importance of representation in storytelling
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lebohang 'Novaherself' Masango - Poet, Writer, Feminist at ...
Today at 18:08
Sasol reports a huge annual loss and write-downs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol
Today at 18:12
Now that tobacco ban has been lifted, what legacy has it left?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Another take from a CEO on the world post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neale Hill - MD at Ford Motoring Company of SA
nealle hill
Today at 18:49
Restaurants get relief as alcohol opens up, but curfew is still in place. What is the legacy of lockdown for restaurants and how can we build from here?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 19:08
Now that the economy has opened up to Level 2, what are the real reforms needed to kickstart it again?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book: 'The Number Bias - How Numbers Lead and Mislead Us'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sanne Blauw - Author, Economist and Numeracy Editor at De Correspondent
Today at 19:33
SPYPE: Make Money Mondays - Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler gets personal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PHOTO] Shipwreck washed up on Sea Point beach being investigated Locals took to social media posting a photo of a piece of a shipwreck that has washed up on the Milton Pool Beach in Sea Point. 17 August 2020 12:54 PM
Two more buses torched on Monday bringing total to 8 busses at over R19 million Golden Arrow is going to offer reward for information leading to bus torching arrests spokesperson Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer. 17 August 2020 12:11 PM
[LIVE AT 2PM] Ministers brief South Africans on details of level 2 lockdown Ministers who serve in the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCC) will provide details of the level 2 regulations during a bri... 17 August 2020 12:10 PM
View all Local
Please help donate towards PPE: 'Communities desperately want libraries open' Ronel Viljoen, of the City's Community Services and Health, says PPE donations are desperately needed to safely open libraries 17 August 2020 10:00 AM
Premier Winde: Get jobs back up and running #Level2lockdown Alan Winde says the Western Cape still has hotspot management across the province which is being closely monitored for outbreaks. 17 August 2020 7:31 AM
No backing down: Fita to move ahead with tobacco ban court challenge The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) will persist with its legal action despite the government's decision to lift... 16 August 2020 10:35 AM
View all Politics
Virgin Active may remain closed this week while other boutique gyms get going South Africa’s largest health group Virgin Active says it will delay the reopening of its fitness clubs this week. 17 August 2020 12:49 PM
Inter-provincial travel opens up new market for hospitality sector - hotel group The City Lodge Hotel Group says the easing of travel regulations under level 2 will help save the hotel sector which has been brou... 16 August 2020 12:55 PM
Level 2 brings significant relief to liquor traders, says association The Liquor Traders Association of South Africa says it's ready to safely serve customers when alcohol sales reopen on Tuesday. 16 August 2020 11:50 AM
View all Business
Masks with valves defeat the purpose, warns epidemiologist Epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says wearing a face mask with valves does not help to limit the spread of coronavirus. 17 August 2020 11:28 AM
[WATCH] 'Shark whisperer' removes 100s of fishing hooks from creatures' mouths Christino Zenato a scuba instructor in the Bahamas, helps her 'dental patients' by pulling out metal hooks stuck in their mouths. 17 August 2020 11:02 AM
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 14 August 2020 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Twins hearing Phil Collins' drum solo for the first time is so pure The YouTube twins viral video resulted in 40-year-old track In The Air Tonight making it to number 2 on iTunes this week. 14 August 2020 1:17 PM
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness. 16 August 2020 1:14 PM
'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam. 14 August 2020 4:57 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism). 13 August 2020 3:05 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Unite Behind on SIU seizing Transnet exec’s assets

Unite Behind on SIU seizing Transnet exec’s assets

17 August 2020 12:47 PM

Guest : Zukie Vuka


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Expect snow & freezing temps in the WC - Snow Report SA

17 August 2020 1:04 PM

Guest : Richard Le Sueur

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State of disaster explained

17 August 2020 1:02 PM

Guest : Prof Elmien Du Plessis | Associate Professor of Law at North West University|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Proteas transformation

17 August 2020 12:53 PM

Guest : Ebrahim Rasool | Founder at OneAfrica|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tobacco Ban Lift: Philip Morris South Africa (PMSA) responds

17 August 2020 12:42 PM

Guest : Marcelo Nico | CEO at Philip Morris International – South Africa|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How do we prevent a second wave?

17 August 2020 12:37 PM

Guest : Prof Salim Abdool Karim

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Govt is not accepting our post-covid-19 recovery plan - Sacci

17 August 2020 12:27 PM

Guest : Adv Mthokozisi  Xulu | President  at South African Chamber of Commerce and                                                         Industry (SACCI)|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Public Protector's office to inspect Gauteng hospitals

17 August 2020 12:24 PM

Guest : Adv Charles Mohalaba | Chief Operations Officer at Public Protector'S Office|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sun International on the lifted interprovincial travel restrictions

17 August 2020 12:19 PM

Guest : Graham Wood |Chief operating officer at SUN international|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The news week that was

14 August 2020 1:52 PM

Guest:  Tanya Farber | Journalist: Times Live / Sunday Times at Times Media Group

Senior science reporter for the Sunday  Tanya Farber reflects on the top news stories of the week past with Lester.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Two more buses torched on Monday bringing total to 8 busses at over R19 million

Local

[LIVE AT 2PM] Ministers brief South Africans on details of level 2 lockdown

Politics Local

[WATCH] Cape Town moulana apologises for 'degrading' video about women

EWN Highlights

US drug developer Novavax to start mid-stage COVID-19 vaccine experiment in SA

17 August 2020 1:26 PM

Lesotho stands to benefit most from SADC regional industrialisation strat-Majoro

17 August 2020 1:07 PM

DA’s Ntuli challenges Steenhuisen to TV debates ahead of party’s congress

17 August 2020 12:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA