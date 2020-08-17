Expect snow & freezing temps in the WC - Snow Report SA

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:32
Eat Out/Food 24 restaurant update
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
125
Today at 13:45
Kitchen Queen by Lucia Mthiyane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
125
Today at 14:23
Legal Talk - Get Law launches affordable online platform for legal advice
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
125
Today at 14:40
Labia Theatre to re-open on Friday
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
125
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Parts X Fiction
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
125
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation/introduction/opener
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
Western Cape MEC Albert Fritz on local crime statistics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:40
A closer look at the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:50
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:10
8 years later - more Marikana shooting victims have dies since the 16th August 2013
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:20
The latest regulations and what they mean for tourism in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:05
The latest Covid-19 regulations broken down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:20
What to know about expired beer...
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:46
The power and importance of representation in storytelling
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 18:08
Sasol reports a huge annual loss and write-downs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 18:12
Now that tobacco ban has been lifted, what legacy has it left?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 18:39
Another take from a CEO on the world post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 18:49
Restaurants get relief as alcohol opens up, but curfew is still in place. What is the legacy of lockdown for restaurants and how can we build from here?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 19:08
Now that the economy has opened up to Level 2, what are the real reforms needed to kickstart it again?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book: 'The Number Bias - How Numbers Lead and Mislead Us'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 19:33
SPYPE: Make Money Mondays - Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler gets personal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
