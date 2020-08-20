Experian data breach - Sabric responds

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:50
Sakikhamva Foundation event
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Fatima Jakoet - Founder at Sakhikamva Foundation
Guests
Fatima Jakoet - Founder at Sakhikamva Foundation
125
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Sannie Fox
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sannie Fox
Guests
Sannie Fox
125
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
These Are Not Gentle People by Andrew Harding
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Harding - Author
Guests
Andrew Harding - Author
125
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Guests
Rebecca Davis
125
Today at 15:50
The JAG Foundation quiz evening -
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yusra (ambassador)
Guests
Yusra (ambassador)
125
Today at 16:10
Mango CEO Nico Bezuidenhout resigns, causing more tension.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
125
Today at 16:20
SIU probes R5.08-bn in questionable Covid-19 tenders
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Merten - Daily Maverick
Guests
Marianne Merten - Daily Maverick
125
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:05
Mills Soko - South Africa must rethink its policy towards Zimbabwe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mills Soko - Director at Graduate School of Business (GSB UCT)
Guests
Prof Mills Soko - Director at Graduate School of Business (GSB UCT)
125
Today at 17:20
Premier of the WC's weekly Digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 17:46
Kugandrie Govender appointed new CSA acting CEO
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kugandrie Govender - Acting CEO of CSA
Guests
Kugandrie Govender - Acting CEO of CSA
125
Today at 18:09
Standard Bank hangs on to its dividend while half-year earnings plummet by more than 40%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
125
Today at 18:50
Explained: The Experian attack
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Mc Loughlin
Guests
John Mc Loughlin
125
Today at 19:08
Side Hustle Masterclass launched and what other side hustles may emerge from this insane lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - Founder at NicHarry
Guests
Nic Haralambous - Founder at NicHarry
125
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Buying or renting during a pandemic hit property market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up