Military ombudsman finds the actions of soldiers were improper in death of Collins Khosa

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:50
Sakikhamva Foundation event
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Fatima Jakoet - Founder at Sakhikamva Foundation
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Sannie Fox
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sannie Fox
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
These Are Not Gentle People by Andrew Harding
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Harding - Author
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
The JAG Foundation quiz evening -
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yusra (ambassador)
Today at 16:10
Mango CEO Nico Bezuidenhout resigns, causing more tension.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 16:20
SIU probes R5.08-bn in questionable Covid-19 tenders
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Merten - Daily Maverick
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Mills Soko - South Africa must rethink its policy towards Zimbabwe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mills Soko - Director at Graduate School of Business (GSB UCT)
Today at 17:20
Premier of the WC's weekly Digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
Kugandrie Govender appointed new CSA acting CEO
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kugandrie Govender - Acting CEO of CSA
Today at 18:09
Standard Bank hangs on to its dividend while half-year earnings plummet by more than 40%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
Explained: The Experian attack
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Mc Loughlin
Today at 19:08
Side Hustle Masterclass launched and what other side hustles may emerge from this insane lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - Founder at NicHarry
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Buying or renting during a pandemic hit property market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed... 20 August 2020 1:33 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
R200k reward offered for info on Golden Arrow bus torching Golden Arrow say they've been forced to spend in excess of R19m this year replacing buses damaged by criminals. 20 August 2020 9:47 AM
View all Local
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1 The Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation says water augmentation programmes will add 25% alternative sources to the water supply. 20 August 2020 7:48 AM
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys). 19 August 2020 7:42 PM
View all Politics
Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler. 19 August 2020 8:46 PM
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store. 19 August 2020 8:16 PM
Epic, Apple and Google, who is the bad guy? You be the judge and consider the potential arguments and outcomes 19 August 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
[PICS] Best flower season in years! Hotspots, routes and accommodation deals… "It’s popping!" says Eugene Marinus (Hantam National Botanical Gardens). "Everywhere the daisies are out! It’s now perfect." 19 August 2020 10:57 AM
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban. 18 August 2020 7:21 PM
As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists! Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA). 18 August 2020 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt On this day in 1992, Courtney Love Cobain – wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt - gave birth to Frances Bean. 18 August 2020 11:07 AM
View all Entertainment
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
D614G coronavirus mutation reported in Asia is the same variant already in SA The crown-like spiked-protein gives coronavirus its name and allows the virus to enter a host's cells, explains Professor Moore. 20 August 2020 9:25 AM
Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal' "When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan. 19 August 2020 12:38 PM
View all World
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
View all Africa
'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!' Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather. 20 August 2020 12:55 PM
'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make' "Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre... 20 August 2020 9:40 AM
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Military ombudsman finds the actions of soldiers were improper in death of Collins Khosa

Military ombudsman finds the actions of soldiers were improper in death of Collins Khosa

20 August 2020 12:28 PM

Guest : Wikus Steyl


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

The Africa Report

20 August 2020 1:02 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

Tech talk: WASPA stops Unwanted SMS marketing & subscription spam

20 August 2020 12:57 PM

Guest : Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable|

SA bill to ban smoking in public areas being finalised - NCAS responds

20 August 2020 12:53 PM

Guest : Dr Sharon  Nyatsanza | Project & Communications Manager at National Council                                                         Against Smoking|

Acting CSA president speaks

20 August 2020 12:46 PM

Guest : Beresford Williams | President at Western Province Cricket|

Outcry at King David Mowbray club renewal lease of R1000pm - Ndifuna Ukwazi responds

20 August 2020 12:43 PM

Guest : Mandisa Shandu | Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre|

Dis-Chem being found guilty of price fixing of masks during the pandemic

20 August 2020 12:36 PM

Guest : Fatima Hassan | Head of the Health Justice Initiative

SIU is probing irregular procurement of probing 100s of PPE contracts- Scopa responds

20 August 2020 12:21 PM

Guest : Alf Lees

Experian data breach - Sabric responds

20 August 2020 12:17 PM

Guest : Nischal Mewalal | CEO l at South African Banking Risk Information Centre|

How do boost tourism in the W Cape - Cape Town Tourism responds

19 August 2020 1:02 PM

Guest : Enver Duminy | CEO at Cape Town Tourism|

Trending

'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!'

Business Local Opinion

'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique

Africa Politics

'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make'

Business Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Soldiers implicated in Khosa killing to be suspended with full pay - minister

20 August 2020 1:40 PM

Zandile Gumede blames media for her removal as eThekwini Mayor

20 August 2020 12:56 PM

Kubayi-Ngubane: Restaurant owners who don’t comply to curfew will be arrested

20 August 2020 12:34 PM

