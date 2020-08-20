Acting CSA president speaks

Guest : Beresford Williams | President at Western Province Cricket|
Deputy editor of the Cape Argus Quinton Mtyala reflected on the top news stories of the week past with LesterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Kenichi SerinoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Neil Lidell | Director at The Haze Club|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Beresford Williams | President at Western Province Cricket|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Kaizer KganyagoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Paul HoldenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Brett Herron |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Fatima Hassan | former Co-Director at Ndifuna Ukwazi |
Makgale Mohlala
Guest : JJ CornishLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable|LISTEN TO PODCAST