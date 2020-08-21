CSA briefing cancelled by sports committee

Quarantine Book Club - Book Dash to address SA's literacy crisis by flooding the country with books

Lunch with Pippa Hudson Guests Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine

Today at 15:20

Alex Welte: Why the Covid-19 ‘recovery rate’ is a lousy measure of how we’re doing

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Alex Welte - Epideiologist and Research Professor at Stellenbosch University

