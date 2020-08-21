The news week that was with Quinton Mtyala

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:45
Quarantine Book Club - Book Dash to address SA's literacy crisis by flooding the country with books
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Julia Norrish
Today at 14:10
Health and Wellness - Women's cancers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Keo Tabane
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:20
Alex Welte: Why the Covid-19 ‘recovery rate’ is a lousy measure of how we’re doing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Epideiologist and Research Professor at Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:40
Cricket South Africa: "Time for a Revolution"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp
Today at 15:50
What are PapStix?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Merrick - Managing Director of Papstix
Today at 16:10
The PPE Tender Fraud - highlighting corruption in public procurement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cherese Thakur - amaBhungane Advocacy Coordinator
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
CapeTalk #AnHourWith Kerishnie Naiker
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kerishnie Naiker - Miss SA Title holder International Speaker; Health Activist; Philanthropist; Mom; Creative Director
Today at 17:05
Back to school you go!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Schreuder - Superintendent-General (Head of Education)
Today at 17:20
Cannabis in Medicine: State of the Evidence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kenneth Finn - Author
Today at 17:46
Amy Lilley: South Africa's newest hitmaker
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amy Lilley - Musician
Today at 18:09
Small Business Recovery Monitor ( by numbers )
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Katlego Maphai - CEO at Yoco
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Locally made puffer jackets by Afromontane
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sandra Bold - Founder at Afromontane
Latest Local
Table Mountain Cableway reopens in September. Here's how it will work The Table Mountain Cableway is the latest Cape Town attraction to announce that it will be reopening as the tourism economy slowly... 21 August 2020 1:11 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
New report on Collins Khosa killing will help strengthen criminal and civil case A new report by the Military Ombudsman has found that the soldiers implicated in Collins Khosa's death were out of line when they... 21 August 2020 10:52 AM
View all Local
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed... 20 August 2020 1:33 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1 The Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation says water augmentation programmes will add 25% alternative sources to the water supply. 20 August 2020 7:48 AM
View all Politics
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We've got great new films. We're super-exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen's Tenet, Disney's Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
Here's the real reason why Mango CEO Nico Bezuidenhout has resigned Nico Bezuidenhout, the CEO of SAA's low-cost airline Mango, resigned on Wednesday. 20 August 2020 7:36 PM
View all Business
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
Two Oceans Aquarium opens in September The Two Oceans Aquarium will reopen its doors on Tuesday 1 September 2020. 20 August 2020 4:27 PM
Struggling with your sleep during lockdown? You're not alone The anxiety and uncertainty linked to the Covid-19 pandemic has made it harder for people to fall asleep at night, says sleep expe... 20 August 2020 2:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi's spirits over the past few months. They're not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
View all Sport
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super-exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product "The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town." 20 August 2020 3:42 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
D614G coronavirus mutation reported in Asia is the same variant already in SA The crown-like spiked-protein gives coronavirus its name and allows the virus to enter a host's cells, explains Professor Moore. 20 August 2020 9:25 AM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we're South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all Africa
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!' Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather. 20 August 2020 12:55 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
The news week that was with Quinton Mtyala

The news week that was with Quinton Mtyala

21 August 2020 1:03 PM

Deputy editor of the Cape Argus Quinton Mtyala  reflected on the top news stories of the week past with Lester  


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Did Joe Biden succeed in making his case at the DNC 2020?

21 August 2020 12:58 PM

Guest : Kenichi Serino

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Haze Club to challenge proposed Cannabis bill - they say Leaked Bill will negatively affect economy and medical use

21 August 2020 12:51 PM

Guest : Neil  Lidell  | Director at The Haze Club|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CSA briefing cancelled by sports committee

21 August 2020 12:47 PM

Guest : Beresford Williams | President at Western Province Cricket|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SIU welcomes the order granted yesterday by the Special Tribunal

21 August 2020 12:41 PM

Guest : Kaizer Kganyago

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why Open Secrets have complained to the Chief Justice about Judges Willie Seriti and Hendrick Musi

21 August 2020 12:39 PM

Guest : Paul Holden

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cost shock for Cape Covid Homeless Camp

21 August 2020 12:34 PM

Guest : Brett Herron | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dischem withdraws its appeal to a decision made by the competition tribunal ruling

21 August 2020 12:18 PM

Guest : Fatima Hassan | former Co-Director at Ndifuna Ukwazi |           
             Makgale Mohlala                            

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

20 August 2020 1:02 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech talk: WASPA stops Unwanted SMS marketing & subscription spam

20 August 2020 12:57 PM

Guest : Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 corruption: We followed the money into 40 bank accounts - SIU

Table Mountain Cableway reopens in September. Here's how it will work

Lifestyle Local

Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225?

Business Opinion Sport Entertainment

WATCH LIVE: Gauteng command council gives COVID-19 update

21 August 2020 1:29 PM

21 August 2020 1:29 PM

Laboratory services compromised as Nehawu members stage stay-away

21 August 2020 12:52 PM

21 August 2020 12:52 PM

Saica terminates Anoj Singh’s membership

21 August 2020 12:27 PM

