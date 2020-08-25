STA Travel closes down due to coronavirus - National consumer commission responds

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes - Francois van Coke Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Francois van Coke

125 125

Today at 15:10 Open to speculation / opener Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 The cost of cancelling Eskom and moving off the grid Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

125 125

Today at 15:40 Book interview: Lulu's story is "a tale of inspiration worth telling" Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rodney Brown - Parent to Lulu

125 125

Today at 15:50 "The Art of Giving" - An Auction to SAVE a Drama School Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Isabel Byers - Director/Founder

125 125

Today at 16:10 City of Cape Town launches Business Retention and Expansion Visitation programme Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 16:20 The ins and outs of prescribed debt Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...

125 125

Today at 16:55 Open to calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 17:05 What can we expect from a second wave of Covid-19? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Cheryl Cohen - Head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa.

125 125

Today at 17:20 Western Cape and PPE contracts Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

125 125

Today at 17:46 Tarryn Lamb hosts online music show called "Our Light" Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Tarryn Lamb - former lead singer at BlackByrd

125 125

Today at 18:09 An early indicator shows economic activity likely fell by -just over 30% in May The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Annabel Bishop - Chief Economist at Investec

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

125 125

Today at 18:39 Basic Education Dept launched Woza Matrics, a free-to-air television initiative that is aimed at supporting the matric learners of 2020 following the disruptions caused by COVID-19. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nicky Newton-King - former-CEO at JSE

125 125

Today at 18:50 Imperial Logistics takes a Covid-19 hit The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mohammed Akoojee - CEO at Imperial Logistics

125 125

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

125 125