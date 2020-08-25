NDP releases Covid-19 basic education sector risk adjusted approach - Fedsas responds

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Francois van Coke
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Francois van Coke
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation / opener
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The cost of cancelling Eskom and moving off the grid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 15:40
Book interview: Lulu's story is "a tale of inspiration worth telling"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rodney Brown - Parent to Lulu
Today at 15:50
"The Art of Giving" - An Auction to SAVE a Drama School
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Isabel Byers - Director/Founder
Today at 16:10
City of Cape Town launches Business Retention and Expansion Visitation programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 16:20
The ins and outs of prescribed debt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
What can we expect from a second wave of Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cheryl Cohen - Head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa.
Today at 17:20
Western Cape and PPE contracts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
Tarryn Lamb hosts online music show called "Our Light"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tarryn Lamb - former lead singer at BlackByrd
Today at 18:09
An early indicator shows economic activity likely fell by -just over 30% in May
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Annabel Bishop - Chief Economist at Investec
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Basic Education Dept launched Woza Matrics, a free-to-air television initiative that is aimed at supporting the matric learners of 2020 following the disruptions caused by COVID-19.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nicky Newton-King - former-CEO at JSE
Today at 18:50
Imperial Logistics takes a Covid-19 hit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mohammed Akoojee - CEO at Imperial Logistics
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM How it works: Vaccine trails in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What’s it doing right? "You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA’s 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality. 25 August 2020 2:30 PM
Covid-19 scam suspects due in court over R700 000 UIF fraud The trio, which includes including two Saps sergeants, are charged with fraud and money laundering. 25 August 2020 1:19 PM
City of CT accused delaying e-hailing permits to cash-in on R10k impound fee A local Uber driver has accused the City of Cape Town of deliberately delaying permits for e-hailing operators in order to profit... 25 August 2020 1:02 PM
8-year-old Elsies victim was 'behind the line where the police were stationed' Eslsies River community activist Imraahn Mukaddam describes shooting of Clarence Solomons during police and protesters conflict. 25 August 2020 10:02 AM
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
Starbucks in coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert Capetonians will get a taste of Starbucks coffee later this year. Coffee connoisseur Iain Evans says the move is good news for Cap... 25 August 2020 2:11 PM
Checkers 'Little Garden' returns - this time around it’s made in South Africa In 2018, the retailer was slammed for importing the kits. This time around, 150 South Africans - mostly women - are making them. 25 August 2020 12:36 PM
Toyota to make an 'affordable' hybrid in South Africa for the local market With Toyota’s enormous following, this could be the tipping point that demystifies hybrids in South Africa, says Lance Branquinho. 25 August 2020 9:58 AM
10pm curfew causing 'peak hour traffic late at night', says restaurant body Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts says the 10pm curfew is resulting in chaos on the roads. The association is calling for the curfew to be re... 24 August 2020 2:44 PM
[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design. 24 August 2020 11:58 AM
Battling with a loss? Don't rush your grief, says expert An expert shares advice on healthy ways to cope with grief amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 23 August 2020 11:44 AM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
Mindboggling internet speed achieved. Downloads the entire Netflix in a second! At 178 Terabits per second, it’s a new world record. "I’d like that; thank you very much!" says Kieno Kammies. 25 August 2020 11:03 AM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What’s it doing right? "You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA’s 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality. 25 August 2020 2:30 PM
Toyota to make an 'affordable' hybrid in South Africa for the local market With Toyota’s enormous following, this could be the tipping point that demystifies hybrids in South Africa, says Lance Branquinho. 25 August 2020 9:58 AM
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
NDP releases Covid-19 basic education sector risk adjusted approach - Fedsas responds

NDP releases Covid-19 basic education sector risk adjusted approach - Fedsas responds

25 August 2020 12:42 PM

Guest : Jaco Deacon | National Operations Officer at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of                                         Sa Schools|


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

The Africa Report

25 August 2020 1:03 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

STA Travel closes down due to coronavirus - ASATA responds

25 August 2020 12:52 PM

Guest : Otto De Vries | CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

STA Travel closes down due to coronavirus - National consumer commission responds

25 August 2020 12:34 PM

Guest : Joseph Selolo | Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Child (8) shot in Elsies River housing protest

25 August 2020 12:29 PM

Guest : Imraahn Mukaddam | Deputy Chair at Elsies River CPF|
             Patrick Solomons |Director at Molo Songololo|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trio arrested for UIF fraud scam, Hawks spokesperson explains the details

25 August 2020 12:17 PM

Guest : Captain Ndivhuwo|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to obtain a protection order

24 August 2020 1:03 PM

Guest : Maushami Chetty | CEO and founder at Aarya Legal|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How did Capetonians welcome their first weekend under the eased regulations? CCID responds

24 August 2020 12:56 PM

Guest : Muneeb Hendriks |Manager for Safety and Security at Central City Improvement                                                 District|
              Wendy Alberts |CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa |

             

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DCS at nearly 90% Covid-19 recovery among staff and inmates

24 August 2020 12:46 PM

Guest : Logan Maistry | Spokesperson at Department Of Correctional Services|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA MP Tsepo Mhlongo, accused of shopping online during an online parliamentary Zoom meeting, responds to the backlash

24 August 2020 12:37 PM

Guest : Tsepo  Mhlongo | MP at Democratic Alliance|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Checkers 'Little Garden' returns - this time around it’s made in South Africa

Business

[VIDEO] Another black man shot by cops in USA while his kids watch from car

World

Mindboggling internet speed achieved. Downloads the entire Netflix in a second!

World

EWN Highlights

Bosasa delivered thousands of rands worth of food to Mokonyane, Zondo told

25 August 2020 2:48 PM

Motsoaledi vows to act over irregular Home Affairs-EOH tender worth R409m

25 August 2020 2:21 PM

Fuming Soweto residents take protest over power cuts to Eskom’s Megawatt Park

25 August 2020 2:18 PM

