Fake news can be prosecuted - govt warns SA

Today at 13:20 Norval Foundation to reopen, launches new collab with CT City Ballet Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Elana Brundyn

125 125

Today at 13:32 Daily Maverick 168 pilot launches tomorrow Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Styli Charalambous - Publisher at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 14:10 Health and Wellness: Embarrassing health conditions Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Darren Dr Green - Doctor at ...

125 125

Today at 14:40 Entertainment Feature Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine

125 125

Today at 15:10 Open to speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 Maverick Citizen "Right of reply: Why the City of Cape Town’s actions are racist" Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sherylle Dass - Senior Attorney at Equal Education Law Centre

125 125

Today at 15:40 Key lessons for starting a business post Covid-19 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lauren Deva - Sales Head for Transactional Product House at FNB Business

125 125

Today at 15:50 Open for Calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 16:10 DA supports City of Cape Town’s decision to appeal High Court judgment regarding land invasions Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Solly Malatsi

125 125

Today at 16:55 #AnHourWith Carol Bouwer on CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Carol Bouwer - Founder and CEO at Carol Bouwer Productions

125 125

Today at 17:05 Marius Oosthuizen: Inequity is baked into our society: Let’s deconstruct the cake through radical reconciliation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Marius Oosthuizen - Gordon Institute of Business Science. He teaches leadership, strategy and ethics.

125 125

Today at 17:20 Hikers To Summit SA's Highest Peak To Raise Awareness Of Blood Disorders Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nadia Chalkey - Donor recruitment officer for SABMR

125 125

Today at 17:46 Fury in Eldorado Park after fatal shooting of young person Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Peter Rafferty - Councillor For City Of Johannesburg Ward 18 Eldorado Park at ...

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

125 125

Today at 18:38 Friday File - Luxury pajamas... the new office wear with Woodstock Laundry and Bena Women The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dylan Rothschild - Founder at Woodstock Laundry

125 125