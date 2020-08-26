Fake news can be prosecuted - govt warns SA

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:20
Norval Foundation to reopen, launches new collab with CT City Ballet
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Elana Brundyn
Guests
Elana Brundyn
125
Today at 13:32
Daily Maverick 168 pilot launches tomorrow
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Styli Charalambous - Publisher at Daily Maverick
Guests
Styli Charalambous - Publisher at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 14:10
Health and Wellness: Embarrassing health conditions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Darren Dr Green - Doctor at ...
Guests
Darren Dr Green - Doctor at ...
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
125
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
Maverick Citizen "Right of reply: Why the City of Cape Town’s actions are racist"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sherylle Dass - Senior Attorney at Equal Education Law Centre
Guests
Sherylle Dass - Senior Attorney at Equal Education Law Centre
125
Today at 15:40
Key lessons for starting a business post Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lauren Deva - Sales Head for Transactional Product House at FNB Business
Guests
Lauren Deva - Sales Head for Transactional Product House at FNB Business
125
Today at 15:50
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:10
DA supports City of Cape Town’s decision to appeal High Court judgment regarding land invasions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Solly Malatsi
Guests
Solly Malatsi
125
Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith Carol Bouwer on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Bouwer - Founder and CEO at Carol Bouwer Productions
Guests
Carol Bouwer - Founder and CEO at Carol Bouwer Productions
125
Today at 17:05
Marius Oosthuizen: Inequity is baked into our society: Let’s deconstruct the cake through radical reconciliation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marius Oosthuizen - Gordon Institute of Business Science. He teaches leadership, strategy and ethics.
Guests
Marius Oosthuizen - Gordon Institute of Business Science. He teaches leadership, strategy and ethics.
125
Today at 17:20
Hikers To Summit SA's Highest Peak To Raise Awareness Of Blood Disorders
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nadia Chalkey - Donor recruitment officer for SABMR
Guests
Nadia Chalkey - Donor recruitment officer for SABMR
125
Today at 17:46
Fury in Eldorado Park after fatal shooting of young person
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Rafferty - Councillor For City Of Johannesburg Ward 18 Eldorado Park at ...
Guests
Peter Rafferty - Councillor For City Of Johannesburg Ward 18 Eldorado Park at ...
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Luxury pajamas... the new office wear with Woodstock Laundry and Bena Women
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dylan Rothschild - Founder at Woodstock Laundry
Guests
Dylan Rothschild - Founder at Woodstock Laundry
125
Today at 18:40
PLAY CLIP: ARY2 - Xan Fraser - 1'28"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up