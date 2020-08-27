ANCYL letter to ANC

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:32
Greener Living - Clean C tackles beach pollution, holds fundraising swim
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Greg Player
Guests
Greg Player
125
Today at 13:45
Update on Cafda bookstore and damages suffered by the storm
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mark Rossouw - Chairperson at Cafda
Guests
Mark Rossouw - Chairperson at Cafda
125
Today at 14:10
Style and Design - Thrift Shopping
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnekov - Style and Design Contributor at CapeTalk
Guests
Bianca Resnekov - Style and Design Contributor at CapeTalk
125
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Steezies
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
George Kypros
Guests
George Kypros
125
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
De lille responds to what the "DA has always known". Does Minister de Lille have a fanciful relationship with tender rules?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at ...
Guests
Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at ...
125
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 16:10
Is the ANC pushing for a third alcohol ban?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dean MacPherson - DA
Guests
Dean MacPherson - DA
125
Today at 16:20
Intense allergy season predicted amid raging COVID-19 pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonny Peter - UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit
Guests
Prof Jonny Peter - UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit
125
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:05
Pierre de Vos: Judge makes the wrong call in favour of your average neighbour from hell
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
125
Today at 17:20
SA First on Corruption
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rod Solomons - SA First
Guests
Rod Solomons - SA First
125
Today at 17:46
Music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chadleigh Gowar
Guests
Chadleigh Gowar
125
Today at 18:09
Covid-19 restrictions wipe off R1.1 billion of Massmart's half year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart
Guests
Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
125
Today at 18:39
Distell, the maker of Amarula liqueur and Savannah ciders lost R4.3bn in annual revenue due to alcohol bans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
125
Today at 19:18
ZOOM : Personal Finance Feature: What happens if you have a mortgage and no income?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Business owners mind sets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up