Banking association of SA on the R200 billion Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme

Today at 13:32 Greener Living - Clean C tackles beach pollution, holds fundraising swim Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Greg Player

Today at 13:45 Update on Cafda bookstore and damages suffered by the storm Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Mark Rossouw - Chairperson at Cafda

Today at 14:10 Style and Design - Thrift Shopping Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Bianca Resnekov - Style and Design Contributor at CapeTalk

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes - Steezies Lunch with Pippa Hudson

George Kypros

Today at 15:10 Open for speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 De lille responds to what the "DA has always known". Does Minister de Lille have a fanciful relationship with tender rules? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at ...

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

Today at 16:10 Is the ANC pushing for a third alcohol ban? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Dean MacPherson - DA

Today at 16:20 Intense allergy season predicted amid raging COVID-19 pandemic Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Prof Jonny Peter - UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit

Today at 16:55 Open for Calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:05 Pierre de Vos: Judge makes the wrong call in favour of your average neighbour from hell Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town

Today at 17:20 SA First on Corruption Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Rod Solomons - SA First

Today at 17:46 Music Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Chadleigh Gowar

Today at 18:09 Covid-19 restrictions wipe off R1.1 billion of Massmart's half year earnings The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 Distell, the maker of Amarula liqueur and Savannah ciders lost R4.3bn in annual revenue due to alcohol bans The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell

Today at 19:18 ZOOM : Personal Finance Feature: What happens if you have a mortgage and no income? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

