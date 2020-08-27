The Africa Report

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:32
Greener Living - Clean C tackles beach pollution, holds fundraising swim
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Greg Player
Today at 13:45
Update on Cafda bookstore and damages suffered by the storm
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mark Rossouw - Chairperson at Cafda
Today at 14:10
Style and Design - Thrift Shopping
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnekov - Style and Design Contributor at CapeTalk
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Steezies
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
George Kypros
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
De lille responds to what the "DA has always known". Does Minister de Lille have a fanciful relationship with tender rules?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at ...
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
Is the ANC pushing for a third alcohol ban?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dean MacPherson - DA
Today at 16:20
Intense allergy season predicted amid raging COVID-19 pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonny Peter - UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Pierre de Vos: Judge makes the wrong call in favour of your average neighbour from hell
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
SA First on Corruption
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rod Solomons - SA First
Today at 17:46
Music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chadleigh Gowar
Today at 18:09
Covid-19 restrictions wipe off R1.1 billion of Massmart's half year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Distell, the maker of Amarula liqueur and Savannah ciders lost R4.3bn in annual revenue due to alcohol bans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 19:18
ZOOM : Personal Finance Feature: What happens if you have a mortgage and no income?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Business owners mind sets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Corruption Watch on government publishing full list of Covid-19 tender contracts Corruption Watch's Karam Singh says why this was not done at the outset 'baffles the mind'. 27 August 2020 1:14 PM
How's business looking for the spa sector since Covid-19? John Maytham finds out whether the spa industry has been able to rejuvenate since reopening under level 3 of lockdown... 27 August 2020 12:11 PM
Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place. 27 August 2020 11:13 AM
View all Local
[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by The 17-year-old can be seen in videos striding around the streets of Kenosha brandishing a semi-automatic assault rifle. 27 August 2020 11:56 AM
Court judgment to lead to uncontrolled squatting? 'This is not a free-for-all!' The law provides for urgent evictions and it criminalises incitement to illegally occupy land, says Dr Gustav Muller (UP). 27 August 2020 9:40 AM
Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away' 26 August 2020 7:52 PM
View all Politics
Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially Stick it to Eskom! “You don’t have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over,” says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 27 August 2020 11:36 AM
Winde visits local businesses as Western Cape govt focuses on economic recovery Western Cape Premier Alan Winde visited a few businesses in Mitchell's Plain on Wednesday to learn more about the challenges faced... 27 August 2020 11:07 AM
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
View all Business
We lobbied hard for lifting of booze ban, please drink responsibly, Winde pleads Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has pleaded with residents to drink responsibly following the stockpiling of alcohol due to fake n... 26 August 2020 12:57 PM
Justice Project SA isn't behind Mbalula's 0% alcohol limit for drivers The Justice Project South Africa (JPSA) does not support the proposed 0% alcohol content limit for drivers. 26 August 2020 11:22 AM
It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!' "From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature). 26 August 2020 9:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place. 27 August 2020 11:13 AM
[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year.... CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio... 26 August 2020 5:24 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by The 17-year-old can be seen in videos striding around the streets of Kenosha brandishing a semi-automatic assault rifle. 27 August 2020 11:56 AM
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
View all World
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially Stick it to Eskom! “You don’t have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over,” says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 27 August 2020 11:36 AM
Court judgment to lead to uncontrolled squatting? 'This is not a free-for-all!' The law provides for urgent evictions and it criminalises incitement to illegally occupy land, says Dr Gustav Muller (UP). 27 August 2020 9:40 AM
Creating or sharing fake news about Covid-19 – even unknowingly – is a crime Lester Kiewit interviews social media lawyer Sarah Hoffman about the consequence of creating and forwarding fake news. 26 August 2020 1:08 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

27 August 2020 1:02 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Durban Athaan ruling and what precedent it sets now for Cape Town

27 August 2020 1:04 PM

Guest : Osman Shaboodien

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lionel Messi and a possible move to the EPL?

27 August 2020 12:58 PM

Guest : Zayn Nabbi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Banking association of SA on the R200 billion Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme

27 August 2020 12:51 PM

Guest : Bongiwe  Kunene | MD at Banking Association South Africa|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Twitter accounts are spreading xenophobic sentiment online - Digital Forensic Research lab responds

27 August 2020 12:49 PM

Guest : Jean Le Roux

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lions maul lodge owner to death

27 August 2020 12:46 PM

Guest : Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANCYL letter to ANC

27 August 2020 12:29 PM

Guest : Luzuko Bashman | Regional Chairperson at Ancyl Western Cape

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government publishes list of Covid-19 tender contracts - Corruption Watch responds

27 August 2020 12:20 PM

Guest : Karam Singh | Head of legal and investigations  at Corruption Watch |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fake news can be prosecuted - govt warns SA

26 August 2020 1:02 PM

Guest : Sarah Hoffman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Has the relaxation of restrictions seen a spike in reckless alcohol consumption? JP smith responds

26 August 2020 12:52 PM

Guest : Alderman JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City                                                   of Cape Town|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Court judgment to lead to uncontrolled squatting? 'This is not a free-for-all!'

Opinion Business Politics

Winde visits local businesses as Western Cape govt focuses on economic recovery

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Universities SA 'confident’ institutions ready to complete academic year

27 August 2020 12:29 PM

24 people murdered in ongoing family feud: 'The killings happen non-stop'

27 August 2020 11:10 AM

Nzimande: 2020 academic year likely to be concluded early next year

27 August 2020 10:54 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA