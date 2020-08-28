Herman Mashaba launches new political party

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:45
Sheep Will Never Rule The World
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 12:05
TWO POLICE OFFICERS INVOLVED IN THE ELDORADO PARK INCIDENT TO APPEAR IN COURT
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ndileka Cola, IPID Spokesperson
Guests
Ndileka Cola, IPID Spokesperson
125
Today at 12:09
Update: ELDORADO PARK RESIDENTS TO MARCH AGAINST ‘POLICE BRUTALITY’
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:10
ANC NEC weekend
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Carien Du Plessis - Politics Editor at Huffington Post South Africa
Carien Du Plesis- Freelance Journalist
Carien du Plessis - Journalist at ....
Guests
Carien Du Plessis - Politics Editor at Huffington Post South Africa
Carien Du Plesis- Freelance Journalist
Carien du Plessis - Journalist at ....
125
Today at 12:10
Tensions rise in ANC NEC meeting as Ramaphosa stands against corruption
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Somadoda Fikeni - Political Analyst
Guests
Somadoda Fikeni - Political Analyst
125
Today at 12:12
ANC NEC meeting - political analysis
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Calland - Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 at ...
Richard Calland - Associate Professor, Public Law at UCT
Richard Calland
Richard Calland
Guests
Richard Calland - Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 at ...
Richard Calland - Associate Professor, Public Law at UCT
Richard Calland
Richard Calland
125
Today at 12:15
State Capture: The Commission hears BOSASA related evidence from the Personal Assistant to the former Minister, Ms Nomvula Mokonyane, Ms Sandy Thomas
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:16
Cops appear in in court for murder of Eldorado Park teen Nathaniel Julies- EWN reporter
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Edwin Ntshidi
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Edwin Ntshidi
125
Today at 12:23
Gauteng Health’s deadly R500m PPE rip-off
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pieter Louis Myburgh- Investigative journalist DailyMaverick; Scorpio
Guests
Pieter Louis Myburgh- Investigative journalist DailyMaverick; Scorpio
125
Today at 12:23
One year on: whats the progress on Jesse Hess murder case
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eric Ntabazalila - Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority - Western Cape
Sandy Hess
Guests
Eric Ntabazalila - Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority - Western Cape
Sandy Hess
125
Today at 12:27
SAPS confirm another body found in sugarcane fields of Umthwalume
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
125
Today at 12:33
Lukhanyo Calata mom
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:37
Nehawu leadership about to brief the media on their ongoing strike, as well as their planned national day of action
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
125
Today at 12:37
GBV protest
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cees de Rover - International law enforcement and security expert at Private
Guests
Cees de Rover - International law enforcement and security expert at Private
125
Today at 12:40
Virgin Active gyms reopen - what trends in attendance have they seen?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nikki Cockcroft - Global Chief Marketing and Technology Officer at Virgin Active
Guests
Nikki Cockcroft - Global Chief Marketing and Technology Officer at Virgin Active
125
Today at 12:41
Cricket South Africa in major power play as AGM hangs in the balance.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Stuart Hess- Sport Writer
Guests
Stuart Hess- Sport Writer
125
Today at 12:45
CLIP: Chadwick Boseman Gets Emotional About Black Panther's Cultural Impact
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:45
Jurgen Schadeberg dies - how his iconic photography impacted the world
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Omar Badsha - CEO at South African History Online (Saho)
Guests
Omar Badsha - CEO at South African History Online (Saho)
125
Today at 12:52
Chadwick Boseman and why representation matters
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mpho Matheolane, Freelance Arts Writer.
Guests
Mpho Matheolane, Freelance Arts Writer.
125
Today at 12:52
Legal Talk: Athaan banning battle in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty
Guests
Maushami Chetty
125
Today at 12:56
Jürgen Schadeberg, Whose Photos Chronicled Apartheid, Dies at 89
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Hazel Friedman is a TV Producer, investigative journalist, arts writer and author.
Guests
Hazel Friedman is a TV Producer, investigative journalist, arts writer and author.
125
Today at 13:07
On the couch -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rachel Ancer
Jonathan Ancer
Guests
Rachel Ancer
Jonathan Ancer
125
Today at 13:40
Food - catching up with SA's first Michelin starred chef Jan Hendrick van der Westhuizen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen
Guests
Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen
125
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Your rights with regards to the erection of cellphone masts in your community
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ganief Manuel
Benjamin Schmulian
Guests
Ganief Manuel
Benjamin Schmulian
125
Today at 14:40
Short interview - GoDriveIn Roadhouse & Movies opens tomorrow
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Grant De Sousa
Guests
Grant De Sousa
125
Today at 18:08
ZOOM: Sun International d disposes of its 65% interest in Sun Dreams for $160 million and resume section 189
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
125
Today at 18:39
Sea Harvest adapts product mix to survive in lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Felix Ratheb - Group CEO at Sea Harvest
Guests
Felix Ratheb - Group CEO at Sea Harvest
125
Today at 18:49
Project to jump-start Stellenbosch's economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe - Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe - Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch
125
Today at 19:08
Withdrawal of students from AdvTech schools due to Covid-19 resulted in an R88 million hit on revenue streams
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
125
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book: The Deficit Myth Modern Monetary Theory and How to Build a Better Economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephanie Kelton - Author of 'The Deficit Myth' at ...
Guests
Stephanie Kelton - Author of 'The Deficit Myth' at ...
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - With forensic scientist David Klatzow
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr David Klatzow - Forensic Scientist at ...
Guests
Dr David Klatzow - Forensic Scientist at ...
125
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up