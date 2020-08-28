BeyondCOVID Survey reveals over ¾ of SA businesses report revenue losses due to Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:45
Sheep Will Never Rule The World
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:05
TWO POLICE OFFICERS INVOLVED IN THE ELDORADO PARK INCIDENT TO APPEAR IN COURT
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ndileka Cola, IPID Spokesperson
Today at 12:09
Update: ELDORADO PARK RESIDENTS TO MARCH AGAINST ‘POLICE BRUTALITY’
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
ANC NEC weekend
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Carien Du Plessis - Politics Editor at Huffington Post South Africa
Carien Du Plesis- Freelance Journalist
Carien du Plessis - Journalist at ....
Today at 12:10
Tensions rise in ANC NEC meeting as Ramaphosa stands against corruption
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Somadoda Fikeni - Political Analyst
Today at 12:12
ANC NEC meeting - political analysis
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Calland - Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 at ...
Richard Calland - Associate Professor, Public Law at UCT
Richard Calland
Richard Calland
Today at 12:15
State Capture: The Commission hears BOSASA related evidence from the Personal Assistant to the former Minister, Ms Nomvula Mokonyane, Ms Sandy Thomas
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:16
Cops appear in in court for murder of Eldorado Park teen Nathaniel Julies- EWN reporter
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Edwin Ntshidi
Today at 12:23
Gauteng Health’s deadly R500m PPE rip-off
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pieter Louis Myburgh- Investigative journalist DailyMaverick; Scorpio
Today at 12:23
One year on: whats the progress on Jesse Hess murder case
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eric Ntabazalila - Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority - Western Cape
Sandy Hess
Today at 12:27
SAPS confirm another body found in sugarcane fields of Umthwalume
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 12:33
Lukhanyo Calata mom
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
Nehawu leadership about to brief the media on their ongoing strike, as well as their planned national day of action
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:37
GBV protest
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cees de Rover - International law enforcement and security expert at Private
Today at 12:40
Virgin Active gyms reopen - what trends in attendance have they seen?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nikki Cockcroft - Global Chief Marketing and Technology Officer at Virgin Active
Today at 12:41
Cricket South Africa in major power play as AGM hangs in the balance.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Stuart Hess- Sport Writer
Today at 12:45
CLIP: Chadwick Boseman Gets Emotional About Black Panther's Cultural Impact
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
Jurgen Schadeberg dies - how his iconic photography impacted the world
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Omar Badsha - CEO at South African History Online (Saho)
Today at 12:52
Chadwick Boseman and why representation matters
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mpho Matheolane, Freelance Arts Writer.
Today at 12:52
Legal Talk: Athaan banning battle in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty
Today at 12:56
Jürgen Schadeberg, Whose Photos Chronicled Apartheid, Dies at 89
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Hazel Friedman is a TV Producer, investigative journalist, arts writer and author.
Today at 13:07
On the couch -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rachel Ancer
Jonathan Ancer
Today at 13:40
Food - catching up with SA's first Michelin starred chef Jan Hendrick van der Westhuizen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Your rights with regards to the erection of cellphone masts in your community
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ganief Manuel
Benjamin Schmulian
Today at 14:40
Short interview - GoDriveIn Roadhouse & Movies opens tomorrow
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Grant De Sousa
Today at 18:08
ZOOM: Sun International d disposes of its 65% interest in Sun Dreams for $160 million and resume section 189
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Sea Harvest adapts product mix to survive in lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Felix Ratheb - Group CEO at Sea Harvest
Today at 18:49
Project to jump-start Stellenbosch's economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe - Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch
Today at 19:08
Withdrawal of students from AdvTech schools due to Covid-19 resulted in an R88 million hit on revenue streams
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book: The Deficit Myth Modern Monetary Theory and How to Build a Better Economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephanie Kelton - Author of 'The Deficit Myth' at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - With forensic scientist David Klatzow
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr David Klatzow - Forensic Scientist at ...
Latest Local
Langa gets its first Vida e Caffè Vusi Vokwana has just launched the first Vida Cafe in Langa after three years of negotiations. 30 August 2020 9:45 AM
Vehicle licence renewals extended to 22 September The City of Cape Town revealed in a press statement that a further vehicle licence renewal extension has been given for some motor... 30 August 2020 9:03 AM
Local food delivery service promises to deliver groceries anywhere in SA Vusi Mthimunye, COO of eButler, explains their service is filling a gap in the food delivery industry, particularly for townships. 29 August 2020 11:30 AM
Newly released MAC documents: Govt mostly followed advice, with vital exceptions Government – though not without a fight - has finally released the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC). 28 August 2020 10:02 AM
Presidency denies speculation of third alcohol ban, but DA isn't buying it The Presidency says there is no truth to the rumour that government is looking to reintroduce an alcohol ban. 27 August 2020 7:14 PM
'Anyone with evidence that I have benefited Beitbridge tender must come forward' Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille has challenged anyone with evidence of her alleged corruption to come f... 27 August 2020 5:16 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
R25 million relief fund launched for South Africa’s mutilated tourism industry "We’re getting so many applications! You need to be a registered South African business," says Sautech's Riaan van Jaarsveld. 27 August 2020 3:26 PM
Self-Defence moves every woman should practice Sanette Smit, an 8th Dan Black Belt in karate, breaksdown techniques that could help women defend themselves. 30 August 2020 11:04 AM
Doctor warns against using cotton buds to clean your ears ENT specialist Dr Nadir Kana breaks down the main causes of ear problems and why you should see a doctor sooner rather than later. 29 August 2020 9:18 AM
SA pastry chef Hendrik Pretorius baking up a storm in Portugal South African pastry chef, Hendrik Pretorius, is making a name for himself at one of the top coffee shops in the Portuguese capita... 28 August 2020 11:57 AM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
John Kani pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman South African actor, John Kani, worked with Chadwick Boseman on blockbuster hits "Captain America: Civil War" and "Black Panter" 29 August 2020 10:35 AM
Chadwick Boseman star of 'Black Panther' dies from colon cancer The actor's publicist confirmed the death over social media, saying he died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. 29 August 2020 8:14 AM
Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place. 27 August 2020 11:13 AM
SA pastry chef Hendrik Pretorius baking up a storm in Portugal South African pastry chef, Hendrik Pretorius, is making a name for himself at one of the top coffee shops in the Portuguese capita... 28 August 2020 11:57 AM
[VIDEO] Ship crew rescues 4-year-old child floating at sea on a unicorn floaty A 4-year old girl was found drifting nearly a mile out to sea off the coast of Greece on an inflatable unicorn. 28 August 2020 11:38 AM
[VIDEOS and PICS] Melania Trump's 'green screen' dress perfect canvas for memes US First Lady wore a bright lime green dress to last night of the Republican National Convention and Twitter was on it in a flash. 28 August 2020 10:53 AM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba "I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party. 28 August 2020 1:20 PM
Newly released MAC documents: Govt mostly followed advice, with vital exceptions Government – though not without a fight - has finally released the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC). 28 August 2020 10:02 AM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
BeyondCOVID Survey reveals over ¾ of SA businesses report revenue losses due to Covid-19

BeyondCOVID Survey reveals over ¾ of SA businesses report revenue losses due to Covid-19

28 August 2020 12:58 PM

Guest : Lings Naidoo | Co-founder at BeyondCOVID initiative |


The news week that was with KG Mokgadi

28 August 2020 1:02 PM

Guest : Kagiso Mokgadi

Has the number of people evicted during level 2 increased? MEC for human settlements responds

28 August 2020 12:54 PM

Guest : Tertius Simmers | Western Cape Provincial Minister of Human Settlements|

Political analysis on Herman Mashaba's new political party

28 August 2020 12:47 PM

Guest : Ntsikelelo Breakfast | School of Security and African Studies at                                                                                Stellenbosch University|

Herman Mashaba launches new political party

28 August 2020 12:36 PM

Guests : Herman Mashaba

President's Q&A - DA leader John Steenhuisen responds

28 August 2020 12:24 PM

Guest : John Steenhuisen

Ipid investigating killing of Nathaniel Julius

28 August 2020 12:21 PM

Guest : Ndileka Cola, IPID Spokesperson|
             Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura |   

Durban Athaan ruling and what precedent it sets now for Cape Town

27 August 2020 1:04 PM

Guest : Osman Shaboodien

The Africa Report

27 August 2020 1:02 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

Lionel Messi and a possible move to the EPL?

27 August 2020 12:58 PM

Guest : Zayn Nabbi

CapeTalk callers outraged at City's removal of key baboon troop member Kataza

Local

Gauteng PPE corruption bombshell as ANC NEC battles to deal with graft

Local Politics

Legal Resources Centre says CoCT has a track record of being anti-poor, racist

Local

Anti-GBV protest organiser says bikers caused peaceful protest to turn violent

31 August 2020 11:21 AM

Hawks arrest Pretoria pensioner for UIF COVID-19 relief scheme fraud

31 August 2020 10:44 AM

Anti-GBV group gives govt deadline to respond to demands

31 August 2020 9:47 AM

