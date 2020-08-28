BeyondCOVID Survey reveals over ¾ of SA businesses report revenue losses due to Covid-19

Today at 11:45 Sheep Will Never Rule The World Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 12:05 TWO POLICE OFFICERS INVOLVED IN THE ELDORADO PARK INCIDENT TO APPEAR IN COURT The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Ndileka Cola, IPID Spokesperson

Today at 12:09 Update: ELDORADO PARK RESIDENTS TO MARCH AGAINST ‘POLICE BRUTALITY’ The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:10 ANC NEC weekend The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Carien Du Plessis - Politics Editor at Huffington Post South Africa

Carien Du Plesis- Freelance Journalist

Carien du Plessis - Journalist at ....

Today at 12:10 Tensions rise in ANC NEC meeting as Ramaphosa stands against corruption The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Somadoda Fikeni - Political Analyst

Today at 12:12 ANC NEC meeting - political analysis The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Richard Calland - Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 at ...

Richard Calland - Associate Professor, Public Law at UCT

Richard Calland

Richard Calland

Today at 12:15 State Capture: The Commission hears BOSASA related evidence from the Personal Assistant to the former Minister, Ms Nomvula Mokonyane, Ms Sandy Thomas The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:16 Cops appear in in court for murder of Eldorado Park teen Nathaniel Julies- EWN reporter The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter

Edwin Ntshidi

Today at 12:23 Gauteng Health’s deadly R500m PPE rip-off The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Pieter Louis Myburgh- Investigative journalist DailyMaverick; Scorpio

Today at 12:23 One year on: whats the progress on Jesse Hess murder case The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Eric Ntabazalila - Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority - Western Cape

Sandy Hess

Today at 12:27 SAPS confirm another body found in sugarcane fields of Umthwalume The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News

Today at 12:33 Lukhanyo Calata mom The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:37 Nehawu leadership about to brief the media on their ongoing strike, as well as their planned national day of action The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Today at 12:37 GBV protest The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Cees de Rover - International law enforcement and security expert at Private

Today at 12:40 Virgin Active gyms reopen - what trends in attendance have they seen? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nikki Cockcroft - Global Chief Marketing and Technology Officer at Virgin Active

Today at 12:41 Cricket South Africa in major power play as AGM hangs in the balance. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Stuart Hess- Sport Writer

Today at 12:45 CLIP: Chadwick Boseman Gets Emotional About Black Panther's Cultural Impact The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:45 Jurgen Schadeberg dies - how his iconic photography impacted the world The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Omar Badsha - CEO at South African History Online (Saho)

Today at 12:52 Chadwick Boseman and why representation matters The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mpho Matheolane, Freelance Arts Writer.

Today at 12:52 Legal Talk: Athaan banning battle in court The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Maushami Chetty

Today at 12:56 Jürgen Schadeberg, Whose Photos Chronicled Apartheid, Dies at 89 The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Hazel Friedman is a TV Producer, investigative journalist, arts writer and author.

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Rachel Ancer

Jonathan Ancer

Today at 13:40 Food - catching up with SA's first Michelin starred chef Jan Hendrick van der Westhuizen Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen

Today at 14:07 Legal Talk - Your rights with regards to the erection of cellphone masts in your community Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ganief Manuel

Benjamin Schmulian

Today at 14:40 Short interview - GoDriveIn Roadhouse & Movies opens tomorrow Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Grant De Sousa

Today at 18:08 ZOOM: Sun International d disposes of its 65% interest in Sun Dreams for $160 million and resume section 189 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Sea Harvest adapts product mix to survive in lockdown The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Felix Ratheb - Group CEO at Sea Harvest

Today at 18:49 Project to jump-start Stellenbosch's economy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mike Ratcliffe - Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch

Today at 19:08 Withdrawal of students from AdvTech schools due to Covid-19 resulted in an R88 million hit on revenue streams The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book: The Deficit Myth Modern Monetary Theory and How to Build a Better Economy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Stephanie Kelton - Author of 'The Deficit Myth' at ...

