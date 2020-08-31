Cops appear in in court for alleged murder of Eldorado Park teen Nathaniel Julies

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
World's biggest urban rooftop farm opens in Paris
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Ad Feature with Johnathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:10
MP Bongani Bongo - will he stay or go?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pemmy Majodina
Today at 12:16
Post ANC NEC meeting analysis
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist.
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 12:37
Covid-19 vaccine trials
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Linda - Gail Bekker - Head Of The Desmond Tutu Hiv Centre at UCT
Dr Linda-Gail Bekker - Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation
Today at 12:40
Legal Talk: Athaan banning battle in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty
Maushami Chetty - CEO and founder at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:45
City working towards a smoke-free environment
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch - artist Razia Myers creates in response to lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Razia Myers
Today at 13:31
Restaurants failing to adhere to lockdown regulations
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 13:39
Travel - Expats returning to South Africa under stringent conditions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Leetasha Govender
Today at 14:40
Update on Cafda bookstore and damages suffered by the storm
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mark Rossouw - Chairperson at Cafda
Today at 14:50
Music - Arabic Piano
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
DJ Sbahle
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Old Mutual interim financial results are severely affected by Covid-19 and the group prepares itself worsening mortality claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Iain Williamson - CEO at Old Mutual
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it Works - An unusual idea for saving the economy, inspired by Elon Musk
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bevan Jones - CEO at African Source Markets
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Fancy taking a Sho't Left to the most anticipated new hotel in Africa? CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets the buzz on the brand new Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge hotel located above the Sabie River... 1 September 2020 10:58 AM
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa' The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase. 1 September 2020 9:18 AM
'Kataza was was leading a splinter group of baboons' If there was a cry of kidnap every time a baboon was moved we would have lost the species, argues ecologist Prof Justin O'Riain. 1 September 2020 8:58 AM
View all Local
ANC NEC: Party members formally charged with corruption must step aside The ANC NEC has agreed that members charged with corruption must step aside from all official positions pending investigations in... 31 August 2020 6:55 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Ramaphosa came out stronger following ANC NEC meeting - Carien Du Plessis Journalist Carien Du Plessis says ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa emerged strong from the NEC meeting over the weekend, amid faction... 31 August 2020 1:13 PM
View all Politics
Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it These are the warning signs to look out for, so you can keep your car in tiptop shape for longer. 1 September 2020 11:10 AM
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 31 August 2020 8:19 PM
ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19 The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH. 31 August 2020 7:42 PM
View all Business
'Jürgen Schadeberg played such an important role in South African history' German-born South African photographer Jürgen Schadeberg died at the age 89 on Saturday. 1 September 2020 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world? Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his very long almost 14cm thumb. 31 August 2020 1:10 PM
Self-Defence moves every woman should practice Sanette Smit, an 8th Dan Black Belt in karate, breaksdown techniques that could help women defend themselves. 30 August 2020 11:04 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world? Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his very long almost 14cm thumb. 31 August 2020 1:10 PM
John Kani pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman South African actor, John Kani, worked with Chadwick Boseman on blockbuster hits "Captain America: Civil War" and "Black Panter" 29 August 2020 10:35 AM
Chadwick Boseman star of 'Black Panther' dies from colon cancer The actor's publicist confirmed the death over social media, saying he died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. 29 August 2020 8:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Fancy taking a Sho't Left to the most anticipated new hotel in Africa? CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets the buzz on the brand new Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge hotel located above the Sabie River... 1 September 2020 10:58 AM
[WATCH] World's most expensive sheep sold for R8 million Double Diamond is his name and he sold at auction in Lanark, Scotland for 350,000 guineas which is around $490,000. 1 September 2020 10:30 AM
SA pastry chef Hendrik Pretorius baking up a storm in Portugal South African pastry chef, Hendrik Pretorius, is making a name for himself at one of the top coffee shops in the Portuguese capita... 28 August 2020 11:57 AM
View all World
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa' The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase. 1 September 2020 9:18 AM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba "I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party. 28 August 2020 1:20 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Cops appear in in court for alleged murder of Eldorado Park teen Nathaniel Julies

Cops appear in in court for alleged murder of Eldorado Park teen Nathaniel Julies

31 August 2020 12:44 PM

Guest : Edwin Ntshidi| EWN Reporter


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Jurgen Schadeberg dies - how his iconic photography impacted the world

31 August 2020 1:07 PM

Guest : Omar Badsha | CEO at South African History Online (Saho)|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Virgin Active gyms reopen - what trends in attendance have they seen?

31 August 2020 1:04 PM

Guest : Nikki Cockcroft | Global Chief Marketing and Technology Officer  at Virgin Active|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

GBV protest turns ugly - when should police respond with force?

31 August 2020 12:55 PM

Guest : Cees de Rover | International law enforcement and security expert  at Private|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nyameka Goniwe dies & sees no justice for Cradock Four - Nomonde Calata responds Nyameka Goniwe dies & sees no justice for Cradock Four - Nomonde Calata responds

31 August 2020 12:52 PM

Guest : Nomonde Calata

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

One year on: Whats the progress on Jesse Hess murder case

31 August 2020 12:49 PM

Guest : Eric Ntabazalila | Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority - Western Cape

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tafelberg school/ Reclaim the City judgement delivered in high court today

31 August 2020 12:38 PM

Guest : Mandisa Shandu | Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC NEC meeting - political analysis

31 August 2020 12:30 PM

Guest : Richard Calland

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC NEC weekend

31 August 2020 12:22 PM

Guest : Carien du Plessis

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The news week that was with KG Mokgadi

28 August 2020 1:02 PM

Guest : Kagiso Mokgadi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it

Business Lifestyle

Fancy taking a Sho't Left to the most anticipated new hotel in Africa?

Local Business World

EWN Highlights

Treasury warns Denel faces risk of bankruptcy protection

1 September 2020 11:30 AM

Zimbabwe says foreign white farmers can apply to get back seized land

1 September 2020 10:14 AM

Westville man dies after being stabbed in house robbery

1 September 2020 10:11 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA