Can YOU help District Six museum keep their doors open?

Today at 19:08
The history of corruption in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Lead from the Future: How to Turn Visionary Thinking Into Breakthrough Growth by Mark W. Johnson  and Josh Suskewicz  
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays : Thandi Ntuli, Jazz artist on pennies and sense
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thandi Ntuli - Jazz musician at ...
Latest Local
HWS: Paintball guns used against baboons are meant to be painful, most effective Human Wildlife Solutions (HWS) says the use of paintball markers is the most effective mechanism to drive baboons out of urban are... 7 September 2020 5:33 PM
Expert says caracals known to use the coastline after Clifton beach sighting The Urban Caracal Project (UCP) says it's not uncommon for caracals to travel along the coastline following a recent sighting film... 7 September 2020 4:49 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
View all Local
Zille: Race used as smokescreen for enriching tiny elite who happen to be black Following a virtual conference at the weekend, the DA has adopted a non-racial policy to deal with economic exclusion in South Afr... 7 September 2020 1:07 PM
Free modular home kits delivered on Monday to Imizamo Yethu fire victims Kits are provided for 270 destroyed homes says Hout Bay Councillor Quintas, providing halls under Covid-19 protocols is difficult. 7 September 2020 10:26 AM
'We kill 7 baboons a year, habitual raiders who are a danger to the public' Baboon management follows best global practice City of Cape Town's Biodiversity manager Julia Wood tells John Maytham. 7 September 2020 9:33 AM
View all Politics
Liqui Fruit yet to explain how glass got into still red grape juice cans National Consumer Commission's Thezi Mabiza says Pioneer Foods has not reported how this occurred. 7 September 2020 1:40 PM
Tamper-proof takeaway food packaging demand has spiked due to Covid-19 Consumers want to ensure takeaways are not interfered with en route to their homes during delivery, says packing CEO Bruce Strong... 7 September 2020 6:55 AM
Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies' "It's time that we spend our money someplace else", says hair blogger Kavuli Nyali. 6 September 2020 12:30 PM
View all Business
District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support. 7 September 2020 2:26 PM
Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their re... 6 September 2020 1:33 PM
Draft legislation criminalises mistakes on tax returns Planned changes to legislation could see common errors on tax returns resulting in jail time, explains Marc Sevitz of TaxTim SA. 6 September 2020 10:45 AM
View all Lifestyle
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Can YOU help District Six museum keep their doors open?

Can YOU help District Six museum keep their doors open?

7 September 2020 1:03 PM

Guest : Chrischene Julius | Acting director  at District Six Museum|


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Legal Talk: Afriforums threatens legal action against Cricket SA

7 September 2020 1:04 PM

Guest : Maushami Chetty | CEO and founder at Aarya Legal|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pioneer Foods recalls a batch of Liqui fruit Red Grape Still 330ml cans - NCC responds

7 September 2020 12:51 PM

Guest : Thezi Mabuza

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) appoints Rasool as chairman

7 September 2020 12:50 PM

Guest : Ebrahim Rasool

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Analysis on the DA's weekend policy conference

7 September 2020 12:41 PM

Guest : Prof Dirk Kotze

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA's weekend policy conference

7 September 2020 12:36 PM

Guest : Gwen Ngwenya | DA Policy Head|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services investigates report of alleged planned assassination of a senior WC Judge

7 September 2020 12:29 PM

Guest : Crispin Phiri | Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice|

and 

Lawson Naidoo, Executive director of CASAC - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EFF aims to close Clicks stores today

7 September 2020 12:24 PM

Guest : Vuyani Pambo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Journalist, Hopewell Chin'ono released from prison but human rights still a concern in Zim

4 September 2020 1:24 PM

Guest : Doug Coltart - Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Constitution for kids?

4 September 2020 1:22 PM

Guest : Lee-Anne Flack | Author at Constitutional Kids (book) |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

