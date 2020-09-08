SA's Q2 GDP data to be released today

Guests: Bronwyn Pithey, Advocate at Women's Legal Centre and Bernadine Bachar, Director at Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and ChildrenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Rachel Irvine | CEO at Irvine Partners |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Prof. Hlengiwe Mkhize | Deputy Minister at Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities. |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Stanley MalematjaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Andre Gaum | Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Mikhail Manuel |PhD in Civil Engineering at Centre for Transport Studies at University of Cape Town |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Maushami Chetty | CEO and founder at Aarya Legal|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Chrischene Julius | Acting director at District Six Museum|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Thezi MabuzaLISTEN TO PODCAST