2020 SA book fair goes virtual

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Coronavirus: Oxford University vaccine trial paused after participant falls ill
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
Today at 17:20
Boris's threat to pass a no-deal bill
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 17:46
False Bay’s apex predators are fleeing from the area - why?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Leigh de-Necker - marine biologist, aquarist and commercial diver at the Two Oceans Aquarium.
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Growthpoint results - is the office dead and what is happening in shopping malls?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norbert Sasse - Group CEO at Growthpoint Properties
Today at 18:48
Former Shapeshifter Luno, the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has been acquired by Digital Currency Group in New York
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marcus Swanepoel - CEO at Luno
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Smart Homes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja: Unwanted payment holidays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Pivoting as a tourism entrepreneur
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kim Whitaker - Founder at Ubuntu Beds
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How tough is it for local natural hair products to get on the shelves at Clicks? The retailer has made a commitment to do more to support local hair care brands following calls from some to boycott its stores. 9 September 2020 4:44 PM
Covid-19 food insecurity has laid the foundations for a society of violent kids Research has shown that healthy brain development relies, in part, on the intake of certain key nutrients like zinc and iron. 9 September 2020 4:05 PM
Tutu and his wife unharmed after fire damages Hermanus home Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah Tutu are in good spirits after a fire damaged the living area of their cottage... 9 September 2020 2:40 PM
View all Local
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed for shrugging off EFF harassment claims EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been criticised for brushing off the harassment of an eNCA reporter who was manhandled by party member... 9 September 2020 4:15 PM
[VIDEO] Woman pulls gun on EFF protesters outside Clicks store in PE mall A 52-year-old woman was allegedly stopped from entering the store by EFF protesters and she was not going quietly it seems. 9 September 2020 10:59 AM
You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to Webber Wentzel tax lawyer Joon Chong clarifies which funds will be affected and which will be exempt. 9 September 2020 8:52 AM
View all Politics
Clicks stores shut on Wednesday as retailer engages with staff Health and beauty retailer Clicks has closed its stores for the day in order to engage with its employees across the country. 9 September 2020 10:08 AM
Customer service in the digital age. Are consumer complaints being heard? Refilwe Moloto talks to digital strategist Matty Maivha and CapeBPO's Gareth Pritchard who has been setting u call centres for yea... 9 September 2020 9:21 AM
Clicks hair advert fiasco - how will it affect Unilever's TRESemmé brand in SA? 'It's a demonstration of the democratisation of media that this whole episode represents' says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:29 PM
View all Business
District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support. 7 September 2020 2:26 PM
Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their re... 6 September 2020 1:33 PM
Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies' "It's time that we spend our money someplace else", says hair blogger Kavuli Nyali. 6 September 2020 12:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
[WARNING] Social media platform TikTok alerts parents about viral suicide video Parents being urged to keep their children off the popular social media platform while it attempts to remove the graphic video. 9 September 2020 11:23 AM
Kids who grow up in greener areas are smarter says study Residential green space is beneficial for intellectual and behavioral development of children living in an urban environment. 8 September 2020 1:13 PM
[VIDEO] Trump video 'selective editing' makes him look 'lost and disorientated' Photo memes and a n 'edited' clip of US President Donald Trump about to board Marine One in 2019 shows him pointing at a puddle. 8 September 2020 11:36 AM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
2020 SA book fair goes virtual

2020 SA book fair goes virtual

9 September 2020 1:03 PM

Guest : Elitha Van Der Sandt | CEO at South African Book Development Council


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Africa Report with JJ Cornish

9 September 2020 12:55 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nicro responds prisoner visits being allowed once again under strict Covid-19 conditions

9 September 2020 12:51 PM

Guest : Jacquline Hoorn | Western Cape Area Manager at Nicro (National Institute For                                                 Crime Prevention And The Reintegration Of Offenders)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Long street protection rackets

9 September 2020 12:45 PM

Guest : Caryn Dolley

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Koeberg lifeplan extension

9 September 2020 12:40 PM

Guest : Peter Becker | Consumer Advocate & Spokesperson at Topic|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Grassy Park mourns death of 11-year-old Nahemia Classen

9 September 2020 12:29 PM

Guest : Phillip Bam | Chairperson at Grassy Park Community Police Forum|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA economy did NOT shrink by 51 percent - Economist explains

9 September 2020 12:24 PM

Guest : Dr Johannes  Sheefeni | Senior Lecturer in Department of Economics at University                                                       of the Western Cape |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Caster Semenya loses appeal bid to Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland’s decision

9 September 2020 12:17 PM

Guest : Nathi Mthethwa | Minister at Department Of Arts And Culture |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Domestic Violence Amendment Bill

8 September 2020 1:10 PM

Guests: Bronwyn Pithey, Advocate at Women's Legal Centre and Bernadine Bachar, Director at Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Social media is a high risk space. Why are corporates giving the job to juniors?

8 September 2020 1:09 PM

Guest : Rachel Irvine | CEO at Irvine Partners |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed for shrugging off EFF harassment claims

Politics

You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to

Politics Lifestyle

Clicks stores shut on Wednesday as retailer engages with staff

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Provinces ask for national govt's help in addressing municipalities’ Eskom debt

9 September 2020 4:50 PM

Eskom cancels stage 1 load shedding on Wednesday afternoon

9 September 2020 4:08 PM

Trump to announce US troop withdrawals from Iraq, Afghanistan

9 September 2020 3:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA