Alleged plot to kill US ambassador to South Africa, Lana Marks - how credible is this threat?

Today at 17:46
New book: Death Flight by Michael Schmidt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Schmidt - Author
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Tourism calls for international borders to open
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gillian Saunders - Tourism consultant and former adviser to the tourism minister Derek Hanekom at ...
Today at 18:49
Foreign ownership of South African government bonds is down. What does this mean?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 19:08
Bidvest Full year annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lindsay Ralphs - CEO at Bidvest
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Manage Your Money Like A Grownup, the Teen edition
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger - Author of 'Manage Your Money Like a F*cking Grownup’, User-experience Designer and Co-Founder at Phantom Design
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Perlman - Radio Personality And Ceo at Dreamfields
Latest Local
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most watched-film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
SA govt may create 'theme parks' for statues linked to apartheid and colonialism The Department of Arts and Culture has proposed that special theme parks be built to commemorate colonial statues and other herita... 14 September 2020 3:59 PM
Funeral sector embarks on three-day strike action More than 3,000 members of the funeral industry are expected to down tools from Monday. 14 September 2020 11:05 AM
Andile Lungisa confirms ConCourt appeal bid as ANC asks him to step down Andile Lungisa says his lawyers will file an application for leave to appeal to the ConCourt after the SCA rejected his bid to ove... 11 September 2020 2:53 PM
[UPDATE] SPCA and independent vet denied access to Kataza in City facility Cape of Good Hope SPCA, independent veterinarian, and SAPS denied access to Westlake Conservation Centre on Thursday. 11 September 2020 1:38 PM
ANC Zimbabwe delegation slammed for using state resources 'ANC is not government, Luthuli House is not government, Ace Magashule is not a government functionary,' say News24's Pieter du To... 11 September 2020 7:03 AM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
Deny or withdraw consent for Experian to access your data, urges lawyer Amid reports that data from the Experian breach has surfaced online, lawyer Lauren Lewis says consumers need to protect themselves... 14 September 2020 1:58 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
In the market for buying a home? Why you should wait until you have 10% deposit Sit tight if you're in the market for buying property until you have at least 10% to put down advises FNB's Mfundo Mabaso. 14 September 2020 11:36 AM
[VIDEO] Leopard strolls through Kruger restaurant on his way to breakfast This magnificent creature ambled through a restaurant at Singita Ebony Lodge in the Kruger National Park. 14 September 2020 10:33 AM
Should the sex offenders register be made public? A justice department spokesperson, human rights lawyer and women's activist unpack this important question. 13 September 2020 8:09 PM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
[PHOTOS&VIDS] Eyrie San Fran fire images 'like being on Mars' and 'apocalyptic' Residents of San Francisco and surrounds posted images of the sun blocked out by smoke and a pall of red covering the city. 10 September 2020 1:36 PM
Halting of Oxford vaccine trial is standard safety procedure, says SAMRC CEO The CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) Dr. Glenda Gray says the halting of the global Covid-19 clinical tri... 9 September 2020 6:27 PM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Alleged plot to kill US ambassador to South Africa, Lana Marks - how credible is this threat?

Alleged plot to kill US ambassador to South Africa, Lana Marks - how credible is this threat?

14 September 2020 12:15 PM

Guest : Naeem Jeenah | Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre|


Legal Talk: will the changes to the Employment Equity Amendment Bill speed up transformation?

14 September 2020 1:04 PM

Guest : Maushami Chetty | CEO at Aarya Legal |

Audit of statues, symbols and monuments to be done

14 September 2020 12:54 PM

Guest : Prof Ciraj Rassool

UFS dermatologist publishes first-ever comprehensive skin atlas

14 September 2020 12:48 PM

Guest : Dr Lehlohonolo Makhakhe  | Senior lecturer and specialist in the Department of                                                                 Dermatology  at University of Free State | 

Ramaphosa wants answers on the ANC Zimbabwe flight - analyst responds

14 September 2020 12:42 PM

Guest : Siphamandla Zondi

Youth leader marches for 'Young Lives Matter'

14 September 2020 12:31 PM

Guest : Donovan  Nelson | Cape Town March leader at Young Lives Matter

Undertakers threaten strike action- Health dept responds

14 September 2020 12:26 PM

Guest : Murdock Ramathuba | Regional Director  at Department of Health|

Ramaphosa wants answers on the ANC Zimbabwe flight - DA responds

14 September 2020 12:20 PM

Guest : Kobus Marais | Shadow Minister Of Defence & Military Veterans at Da|

News week that was with Marcelle Gordon

11 September 2020 1:07 PM

Guest : Marcelle Gordon  | Presenter  at eNCA |

Hangberg Walking Tours

11 September 2020 1:05 PM

Guest : Roscoe Jacobs | Hangberg Community Activist at Community Activist |

Exposé: 'Lotto millions for new Limpopo stadium not built', old one renovated'

Local

Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year

Business Africa Opinion

Funeral sector embarks on three-day strike action

Local

British govt pledges R50m to SA COVID-19 Solidarity Fund

14 September 2020 5:22 PM

Protesting KZN undertakers want competence certificates officially scrapped

14 September 2020 3:56 PM

Labour Registrar: Sufficient evidence Sama unduly benefited from Samatu

14 September 2020 3:40 PM

