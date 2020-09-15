Alleged plot to kill US ambassador to SA

Guest: Brooks Spector | Former US Diplomat and Associate Editor of Daily Maverick
Guest: Riana Scott | Spokesperson at Metrorail Western CapeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tamuka Chekero | Ph.D. Student in Anthropology at University of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Barnabas Xulu | Lawyer at B Xulu and Partners IncorporatedLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Maushami Chetty | CEO at Aarya Legal |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Prof Ciraj RassoolLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Dr Lehlohonolo Makhakhe | Senior lecturer and specialist in the Department of Dermatology at University of Free State |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Siphamandla ZondiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Donovan Nelson | Cape Town March leader at Young Lives MatterLISTEN TO PODCAST