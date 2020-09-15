Theft of Metrorail infrastructure

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:07
On the couch - New Hope House takes different approach to addressing the issue of homelessness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Richard Bolland
Today at 13:33
Travel - Get the whole family active with the Phantom Rally
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kim Stephens
Today at 13:50
NGO One Bag Full hosts Virtual run raise money for hungry children
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kelly-Anne Hodge
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Who gets the pets in the case of divorce?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Karis Nafte
Today at 14:50
Music - The Medicine Dolls
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Greg Allan
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
ARC Investments: It cannot be business as usual over the medium term
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johan van der Merwe - Co-CEO at ARC Investments
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Marine conservation, aquariums and the role business can play
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maryke Musson - CEO at Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
Latest Local
Will Parliament discipline the EFF for almost getting physical with Gordhan? "They charged the podium and you could hear the Minister saying, 'You dare touch me! You dare touch me!'," says Babalo Ndenze. 15 September 2020 12:44 PM
'We're not out of the woods yet' says expert, as Level 1 looks likely for SA Dr Jody Boffa says while the decline in Covid-19 cases is positive, it's important to remember that the rules still apply. 15 September 2020 12:33 PM
Decade of allegations against Hlophe 'mires entire judiciary in controversy' Freedom Under Law CEO Nicole Fritz analyses the claims against the Western Cape Judge President and suggests where to from here. 15 September 2020 11:02 AM
View all Local
Where's the accountability for the EFF's politics of violence?, asks Haffajee Violence has become part of the EFF's political strategy with little to no consequences, says Daily Maverick Associate Editor Feri... 15 September 2020 10:56 AM
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom. 14 September 2020 7:00 PM
Andile Lungisa confirms ConCourt appeal bid as ANC asks him to step down Andile Lungisa says his lawyers will file an application for leave to appeal to the ConCourt after the SCA rejected his bid to ove... 11 September 2020 2:53 PM
View all Politics
Rasa: Lifting curfew and support from landlords vital for restaurants to survive Restaurants Association of South Africa (Rasa) CEO Wendy Alberts says landlords have a key role to play in resuscitating the hospi... 15 September 2020 12:14 PM
Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!' It's haunting; 24 million records have been breached. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manie van Schalkwyk (SA Fraud Prevention Service). 15 September 2020 9:20 AM
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
View all Business
Govt should announce date for reopening of international borders: SA Tourism CEO SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says the tourism industry needs the government to announce a tentative date for the return of internat... 14 September 2020 6:29 PM
Deny or withdraw consent for Experian to access your data, urges lawyer Amid reports that data from the Experian breach has surfaced online, lawyer Lauren Lewis says consumers need to protect themselves... 14 September 2020 1:58 PM
In the market for buying a home? Why you should wait until you have 10% deposit Sit tight if you're in the market for buying property until you have at least 10% to put down advises FNB's Mfundo Mabaso. 14 September 2020 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
View all Sport
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Analysts: Iranian 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks unlikely US expert Brooks Spector speculates US intel may have picked up informal chatter, but is unlikely to be a formal Iranian plot. 15 September 2020 12:18 PM
Lost your job during lockdown? There are opportunities to teach English online With Covid-19 and lockdown seeing more people choosing to work from home as well as unfortunate retrenchments, this may be for you... 15 September 2020 9:11 AM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
View all World
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
View all Africa
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Theft of Metrorail infrastructure

Theft of Metrorail infrastructure

15 September 2020 12:51 PM

Guest: Riana Scott | Spokesperson  at Metrorail Western Cape


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Corona Times - Effect of pandemic on migrants

15 September 2020 12:45 PM

Guest: Tamuka Chekero  | Ph.D. Student in Anthropology at University of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Justice ministry on Judge Goliath alleged assassination plot

15 September 2020 12:39 PM

Guest: Barnabas Xulu | Lawyer at B Xulu and Partners Incorporated

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alleged plot to kill US ambassador to SA

15 September 2020 12:31 PM

Guest: Brooks Spector | Former US Diplomat and Associate Editor of Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parliament receives legal opinions on EFF disruptions

15 September 2020 12:22 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk: will the changes to the Employment Equity Amendment Bill speed up transformation?

14 September 2020 1:04 PM

Guest : Maushami Chetty | CEO at Aarya Legal |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Audit of statues, symbols and monuments to be done

14 September 2020 12:54 PM

Guest : Prof Ciraj Rassool

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UFS dermatologist publishes first-ever comprehensive skin atlas

14 September 2020 12:48 PM

Guest : Dr Lehlohonolo Makhakhe  | Senior lecturer and specialist in the Department of                                                                 Dermatology  at University of Free State | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa wants answers on the ANC Zimbabwe flight - analyst responds

14 September 2020 12:42 PM

Guest : Siphamandla Zondi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Youth leader marches for 'Young Lives Matter'

14 September 2020 12:31 PM

Guest : Donovan  Nelson | Cape Town March leader at Young Lives Matter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!'

Business Lifestyle

Will Parliament discipline the EFF for almost getting physical with Gordhan?

Local Politics

'We're not out of the woods yet' says expert, as Level 1 looks likely for SA

Local

EWN Highlights

Iran warns US against 'strategic mistake' after Trump threat

15 September 2020 12:57 PM

Daniels grilled on Eskom board move to halt advertising with certain newspapers

15 September 2020 12:55 PM

Suspected mastermind behind Amy'Leigh De Jager kidnapping enters plea deal

15 September 2020 11:45 AM

